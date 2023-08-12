Vicky McClure serenaded by Our Dementia Choir at wedding to Jonathan Owen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Vicky McClure serenaded by Our Dementia Choir at wedding to Jonathan Owen

By Press Association
Actress Vicky McClure and film director Jonny Owen (Rowan Staszkiewicz/PA)
Actress Vicky McClure and film director Jonny Owen (Rowan Staszkiewicz/PA)

Vicky McClure has married her long-term partner Jonathan Owen, hailing it as the “best day ever”.

The Line Of Duty actress, 40, and film director Owen, 52, tied the knot in her home city of Nottingham on Friday.

In a photo shared by McClure on social media on Saturday, the couple can be seen dancing as they were serenated by the Our Dementia Choir, a group of singers with dementia, which the actress founded in 2019.

McClure wore an elegant off-the-shoulder wedding dress paired with a long veil while her husband donned a dark suit in photos taken under the dome at Nottingham Council House.

On the Instagram post, which also featured a picture of them beaming as they toasted their marriage, she wrote: “Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!! @jonathanowen71 Xxxxxx”

After the ceremony, they appeared on a late-night BBC Radio Wales show hosted by Katie Owen, the groom’s daughter, who left the wedding reception early to host the slot.

She revealed on her show: “If anyone’s listening, this is my dad and Vicky McClure and they’ve just got married.”

After she asked them how the big day was, McClure said: “We’ve had the most amazing special day. We’re gutted that you’ve had to go back but we’re so proud of you for what you’re doing.

“You’re missing lots of dancing Katie, but we can do that again. We love you and miss you.”

Before they returned to the party, the couple requested the track Happy Together by The Turtles to be played in their honour.

Friends and famous faces were among those to offer their congratulations including TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness who wrote: “Absolutely belting day! Congratulations!!!”.

Fellow This Is England actress Jo Hartley said “It was so amazing to be there and share it with your family and friends – love you both. Salt of the earth @vicky.mcclure @jonathanowen71 xxxx congrats ! Mr and Mrs O!”

Former Lioness and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott added “Yous look amazing congrats” while singer Sophie Ellis Bextor wrote “Ah that’s so lovely! Congratulations xx”

Our Dementia Choir also hailed it a “wonderful day” and sent their love to couple, as did the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity for which McClure is an ambassador, who added: “Congratulations, Vicky! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

McClure announced her engagement to Welsh director and actor Owen in 2017.

Vicky McClure at the Alzheimer's Society's Nottingham Memory Walk
Vicky McClure at the Alzheimer’s Society’s Nottingham Memory Walk (PA)

The actress first gained recognition for her role in the 2006 skinhead-drama film This Is England and later won a Bafta for its follow-up series This Is England ’86.

She is arguably most famed for her role as DI Kate Fleming from Line Of Duty, which she starred in alongside Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

She gained further recognition outside acting for her charity work and has been involved with the Alzheimer’s Society for many years.

In 2019, she started Nottingham-based Our Dementia Choir after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and found comfort in music.

Welsh producer and actor Owen has appeared in shows including Shameless and My Family and also won a Bafta for producing 2006 documentary The Aberfan Disaster.