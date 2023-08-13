Paddy McGuinness celebrates milestone 50th birthday early with his loved ones

Paddy McGuinness has shared how he kicked off his 50th birthday celebrations early with his loved ones over the weekend.

The Top Gear presenter, who will turn 50 on Monday, posted a video on Instagram on Sunday which showed him being surprised by his nearest and dearest.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “They got me good!!! One more sleep until the start of a new decade!”

McGuinness also shared a series of photos from the weekend which featured him toasting the milestone in front of a number 50 balloon, a birthday cake and him posing alongside friends.

The post also included pictures of Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure and film director Jonathan Owen at their wedding, which McGuinness attended in Nottingham on Saturday.

He captioned it: “What a weekend! Felt very loved and spoiled.

“Started off with a pre 50th, 50th with an amazing bunch of people who’ve supported and helped me throughout my career.

“Then onto celebrating the wedding of @vicky.mcclure and @jonathanowen71 in Nottingham!

“Congratulations to the loveliest couple ever and thank you to the bestest squad in the game.”

Friends and famous faces also sent early birthday wishes to McGuinness including former reality TV star Mark Wright and football coach and former player Robbie Keane.

McGuinness shares three children with his former wife Christine McGuinness – Felicity, and twins Leo and Penelope, all three of whom have autism.

The couple announced their separation publicly last July after 11 years of marriage.