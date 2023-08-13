Paddy McGuinness celebrates milestone 50th birthday early with his loved ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Paddy McGuinness celebrates milestone 50th birthday early with his loved ones

By Press Association
Paddy McGuinness (Ian West/PA)
Paddy McGuinness (Ian West/PA)

Paddy McGuinness has shared how he kicked off his 50th birthday celebrations early with his loved ones over the weekend.

The Top Gear presenter, who will turn 50 on Monday, posted a video on Instagram on Sunday which showed him being surprised by his nearest and dearest.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “They got me good!!! One more sleep until the start of a new decade!”

McGuinness also shared a series of photos from the weekend which featured him toasting the milestone in front of a number 50 balloon, a birthday cake and him posing alongside friends.

The post also included pictures of Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure and film director Jonathan Owen at their wedding, which McGuinness attended in Nottingham on Saturday.

He captioned it: “What a weekend! Felt very loved and spoiled.

“Started off with a pre 50th, 50th with an amazing bunch of people who’ve supported and helped me throughout my career.

“Then onto celebrating the wedding of @vicky.mcclure and @jonathanowen71 in Nottingham!

“Congratulations to the loveliest couple ever and thank you to the bestest squad in the game.”

Friends and famous faces also sent early birthday wishes to McGuinness including former reality TV star Mark Wright and football coach and former player Robbie Keane.

McGuinness shares three children with his former wife Christine McGuinness – Felicity, and twins Leo and Penelope, all three of whom have autism.

The couple announced their separation publicly last July after 11 years of marriage.