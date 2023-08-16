Ncuti Gatwa to lead all-star cast in Sam Mendes adaptation of David Copperfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ncuti Gatwa to lead all-star cast in Sam Mendes adaptation of David Copperfield

By Press Association
David Copperfield cast (Audible/PA)
David Copperfield cast (Audible/PA)

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will feature alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Theo James and Jessie Buckley in Oscar-winner Sir Sam Mendes’s audio adaptation of David Copperfield.

Gatwa, who found fame as Eric Effiong in acclaimed teenage drama Sex Education, will play the title role in the Charles Dickens classic for online audio book platform Audible, which will see the character find his way “in a challenging world”.

Gatwa, 30, is set to take over as the 15th Time Lord in the BBC’s science fiction series Doctor Who over the festive period, following David Tennant, who will star as the Doctor in a trio of 60th anniversary specials in November.

Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as the 15th Doctor and his sidekick Ruby Sunday (BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA)

In the audio version of David Copperfield, Gatwa will star alongside Bonham Carter as Aunt Betsey Trotwood, James as James Steerforth, Jack Lowden as Uriah Heep and Buckley as Peggotty.

Other stars include Richard Armitage as Edward Murdstone and Toby Jones as Wilkins Micawber, in Sir Sam’s second Dickens collaboration with Audible, after Oliver Twist was released last year.

Sir Sam said: “I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with Audible after the success of Oliver Twist, and where better to go next than to David Copperfield, which for so many – and indeed for Dickens himself – is a favourite amongst his canon.

“We have an outstanding cast, led by the incomparable Ncuti Gatwa, whose amazing comic timing brings new dimensions to the character of David.

“In the sound design we’ve leaned into hyper-realism so that the listener really feels like they’re on the journey with David through his misfortunes and triumphs.

“Another feast for the ears.”

Theo James
Theo James will play James Steerforth (Ian West/PA)

The dramatisation explores the “complexities and intimacies” of the relationship between David Copperfield and James Steerforth in an adaptation that gives “fresh life and vividness to this beloved tale”.

It is being recorded in a studio in London as well as in the Charles Dickens Museum, and will be released on November 30.

Aurelie de Troyer, head of content for the UK and Canada at Audible, said: “We are delighted to be working with the incredible Sam Mendes again in the next instalment of our Dickens collaboration.

“David Copperfield features rich storytelling and who better to breathe new life into the character of David than the shining star that is Ncuti Gatwa in his audio drama acting debut.

“The cast is sensational and the cinematic sound design will transport listeners to Dickens’ world as soon as they hit play.”