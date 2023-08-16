Ricky Wilson unsure about more reality TV after ‘enjoyable’ Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ricky Wilson unsure about more reality TV after ‘enjoyable’ Masked Singer

By Press Association
Ricky Wilson said he enjoyed The Masked Singer far more than he expected to (PA)
Ricky Wilson said he enjoyed The Masked Singer far more than he expected to (PA)

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has said he does not think he will do another reality TV show, but admitted that appearing in The Masked Singer was “more enjoyable” than he imagined.

Earlier this year, Wilson, 45, was revealed to be Phoenix on the ITV show where celebrities sing while wearing costumes that disguise their identity.

Speaking ahead of a performance at CarFest, a music and motor festival founded by radio presenter Chris Evans, Wilson was asked if he would do another reality show.

He said: “I don’t think so, but I didn’t think I’d do that one (The Masked Singer).

“It was a lot more enjoyable than I imagined, and I would highly recommend it to any celebrity who is reading this.

“Say no for a while though, make ‘em really want you.

T in the Park Festival 2016 – Strathallan Castle
Ricky Wilson starred in The Masked Singer earlier this year (PA)

“All the other shows seem quite hard.

“Celebrity Bargain Hunt maybe, I don’t think they pay the big bucks, but we do need a Victorian campaign chest with brass edging for the bedroom, and it might be an opportunity to pick one up.

“Willing to go to £2,500 for the perfect one. You can pick them up for around £1,200 but they’re usually not in as good condition.”

Speaking on whether he still enjoys playing to crowds, Wilson added: “I enjoy performing more, but enjoy the bits before and after less.

“I’m certainly better at it than I used to be.

“Of course there are days when I’d rather not, but it’s important to remember that I’m there for the audience and not the other way round, even though that is how it’s billed.

“I’ve lost track of that at times, and it’s now my number one rule.”

The singer also told where his focus is now.

“After the summer shows with the band, I’m just going to concentrate on the radio,” he said.

“Presenting, not providing the songs… I love doing the radio, and they tell me to come back every day, so it seems to be going well.”

Wilson became a drive-time presenter on Virgin Radio in January.

The musician has appeared as a judge on BBC series The Voice and has hosted gameshow Bring The Noise and CBBC series Ricky Wilson’s Art Jam.

Wilson is performing at CarFest on Sunday August 27 as part of the CarFest supergroup with The Feeling and Tony Christie.

Tickets for the festival, which runs from August 25-27, will help support UK children’s charities and are on sale now.