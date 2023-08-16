Graham Linehan to perform at new venue following Fringe cancellation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Graham Linehan to perform at new venue following Fringe cancellation

By Press Association
Writer Graham Linehan during the first LGB Alliance annual conference (PA)
Writer Graham Linehan during the first LGB Alliance annual conference (PA)

A comedy club has announced it has found a new venue for Father Ted writer Graham Linehan at the Edinburgh Fringe, after the original venue cancelled the show he was due to appear in.

On Tuesday evening, Leith Arches announced it was no longer hosting a Comedy Unleashed show on Thursday after learning Linehan, a critic of the trans rights movement, would be performing a stand-up routine.

The venue claimed in a post on Instagram it did not know Linehan, who also wrote The IT Crowd and Black Books, had been booked to perform beforehand.

Comedy Unleashed has since announced on X, the micro-blogging site formerly known as Twitter, that it has found a new venue for Thursday’s planned gig – but opted not to name the place where the show will go ahead.

The club’s post said: “We have found a venue for tomorrow’s gig! The show goes on! (Ticket holders will be emailed with the new address tomorrow afternoon).”

Meanwhile co-founder Andy Shaw told BBC News: “We have found what we think is a really appropriate venue which will become obvious on Thursday night why we think it is particularly appropriate.

The change in venue was announced after Linehan told TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer in the morning he would consider taking legal action if the Leith Arches refused to host him.

He said: “It was cancelled within a couple of hours. So I had two hours of excitement and fans saying they were going to go.

“It was a sell-out. But you do get used to this kind of thing after a while.

“It never really makes you feel good.

“The only good thing about it is that it’s drawing more attention to the fact that, essentially, a group of highly ideological cultists have taken over institutions across society.

“If they apologise and put the gig on, I’ll say no more about it but otherwise I’ll be looking at legal action.”

Leith Arches said on Tuesday: “We were not aware of the line-up of this show in advance.

“We have made the decision to cancel this show, as we are an inclusive venue and this does not align with our overall values.”

The venue added in a follow-up statement on Thursday morning: “It was brought to our attention at the very last minute of the very controversial line up.

“We work very closely with the LGBT+ community, it is a considerable part of our revenue, we believe hosting this one off show would have a negative effect on future bookings.

“The decision was not influenced by the pressure of online activists, but by our regular community who use this space on a daily, weekly and [monthly] basis.”