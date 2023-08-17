Sir Michael Parkinson ‘had no idea’ how first episode of hit BBC show had gone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Michael Parkinson ‘had no idea’ how first episode of hit BBC show had gone

By Press Association
Sir Michael Parkinson’s final show was broadcast on Saturday December 22 2007 (Parkinson Productions/PA)
Sir Michael Parkinson's final show was broadcast on Saturday December 22 2007 (Parkinson Productions/PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson once revealed he had “no idea” how the first episode of his hit BBC show had gone, but there had been “something in it that I wanted to pursue”.

The veteran broadcaster said he had been happy to get through the show without “falling down the stairs or forgetting the name of the guest sitting opposite”.

The first episode of Parkinson aired on June 19 1971.

Seen as a temporary 10-week filler programme, it recorded over 650 episodes featuring interviews with over 2,000 guests and was voted by the BFI one of the top 10 UK television programmes of all time.

Michael Parkinson
The first episode of Parkinson aired on June 16 1971 (PA Archive)

In 2021, to mark the programme’s 50th anniversary, Sir Michael was interviewed by his son and producer Michael Parkinson Jr, as part of a BBC documentary: Parkinson At 50.

Asked if he had ever imagined he would present so many episodes of the show, he said: “I was just happy to get through the first show without falling down the stairs or forgetting the name of the guest sitting opposite.

“I had no idea how it had gone.

“I knew there was something in it that I wanted to pursue but I had no idea how it would turn out.”

Sir Michael’s first guests on the show in 1971 were celebrity snapper Ray Bellasario and comedy actor Terry-Thomas, as well as US singer Marion Montgomery.

The signature tune was played by the Harry Stoneham Five.

Over the next three decades he would interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann.

Sir Michael admitted that in the early days of the show it had been “difficult not to get tongue tied” when faced with the likes of Bergmann and Bacall.

Chelsea Flower Show
The interview Sir Michael was most proud of was with scientist and humanist Dr Jacob Bronowski (Lewis Whyld/PA)

“I used to imagine getting married to (them) when I was child watching them from the back row of the Rock Cinema in Barnsley,” he said.

However, despite the vast array of actors, musicians, and other high profilers, the interview Sir Michael was most proud of was with scientist and humanist Dr Jacob Bronowski.

Part of the interview featured in Parkinson At 50, during which Dr Bronowski recounts “in a simple, compassionate and articulate way” a visit to the Auschwitz death camp.

“It’s an excerpt I can barely watch and as you will see in the programme it brings me to tears,” Sir Michael said, ahead of the documentary’s airing.

“But it is the interview I am most proud of, not because of any role I played in it but because Bronowski was such an extraordinary man, possessed of a mind like a Swiss watch.”

Other infamous interviews including those with Dame Helen Mirren, Meg Ryan and Rod Hull and Emu.

The puppet famously attacked Sir Michael on the chat show sofa, and wrestled him to the ground. He later joked that his career would be remembered for “that bloody bird”.

In an interview with the Radio Times in 2007, shortly before his final show, Sir Michael said that his initial fear of forgetting guests’ names had occasionally come true – including with Hollywood legend John Wayne.

“I simply couldn’t think of his name, so I stared at my crib sheet and it said ‘Duke’, which was his nickname, of course, but that didn’t do me much good,” he said.

He also revealed the questions his guests have told him they would rather not be asked, including requests from comedian Woody Allen and actor Rex Harrison.

After premiering in 1971, Parkinson enjoyed a successful run until 1982. In 1998, the chat show was revived on the BBC and proved an instant hit.

It switched from the BBC to ITV1 in 2004 due to a clash with football highlight show Match Of The Day.

Sir Michael told the Guardian at the time that the BBC was “shocked” at his decision but said the broadcaster had “sold my playing field”.

Graham Norton Show
After premiering in 1971, Parkinson enjoyed a successful run until 1982 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Parkinson ran on ITV until 2007 – the same year Sir Michael retired from his Sunday morning Radio 2 programme.

For one of his final episodes Sir Michael put together a “wish-list” of stars to join him.

Sir Michael Caine, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Edna Everage, Billy Connolly, David Beckham, Peter Kay and Jamie Cullum appeared on the two-hour special.

Jazz star Cullum played the classic track Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone in tribute to the host, who had helped launch his career by featuring him on his show when he was an unknown.

The final show did not have any guests but was a lifetime retrospective and was broadcast on Saturday December 22 2007.

Speaking in 2021 ahead of Parkinson At 50, Sir Michael said: “I did a talk show at the best time, without the constraints of social media that turn many celebrities into people as mysterious as our next-door neighbour.

“I had the best of it and I wouldn’t change a thing, except perhaps Emu.”