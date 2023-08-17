In Pictures: Chat show king Sir Michael Parkinson became showbiz royalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Chat show king Sir Michael Parkinson became showbiz royalty

By Press Association
Sir Michael Parkinson in 1974 (PA)
Sir Michael Parkinson in 1974 (PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson looked set to find fame as a cricketer in his younger days, but eventually it was journalism that propelled him into the limelight as he became as well known as many of the famous faces he interviewed.

The broadcaster, who has died at the age of 88, joined the likes of contemporaries Sir Geoffrey Boycott and umpiring great Dickie Bird on the Yorkshire cricket scene as a youngster, but never quite made it to the top ranks of the game he loved.

Instead his work as a reporter with Granada TV would eventually give him his opportunity, leading to his eponymous chat show with the BBC starting in 1971.

Mary Quant and Michael Parkinson
Sir Michael joined fashion designer Mary Quant and hair stylist Vidal Sassoon (centre), to show off some of her latest venture, neckwear for men (PA)
Wings album cover
Sir Michael (furthest left) joined other celebrities on the cover of the Band On The Run album by Paul McCartney and Wings (PA)
Mary and Michael Parkinson
Sir Michael with his wife Mary at Heathrow Airport (PA)
Desert Island Discs
Desert Island Discs presenter Roy Plomley with some of his guests, including Sir Michael, bottom left (PA)
The five presenters of TV-am in 1983
The five presenters of TV-am in 1983 – Robert Kee, David Frost and Sir Michael, Anna Ford and Angela Rippon (PA)
Adam Faith 25 Years in Show Business
Singer Adam Faith (centre) celebrated 25 years in show business on TV-am with Sir Michael (standing left) and guests (PA)

Sir Michael, in his Barnsley accent, would grill global celebrities and was not afraid of controversy.

He introduced Sir Billy Connolly to a wider audience, with the Glaswegian comedian sharing edgy material that often did not get an airing on TV.

Sir Michael even sparred with Muhammad Ali in a memorable exchange of views on a variety of subjects, and despite disagreements with the boxing great, described his opponent as a “beautiful human” being.

But he decisively lost a televised bout with Rod Hull and his puppet Emu, who dominated the encounter, launching a series of assaults that left the chat show reeling and covering up in a futile attempt to fend off his aggressor.

Sport campaign
The net is lowered for Sir Michael (right), gymnast Hayley Price and athlete Sebastian Coe as part of a fitness drive (PA)
Michael Parkinson and George Best
Sir Michael Parkinson and football legend George Best (Fiona Hanson/PA)
BBC 60th anniversary
Sir Michael (front row, third from right) joined other stars for the 60th anniversary of BBC TV (BBC/PA)
Sir Michael with Sir David Attenborough and comedian Billy Connolly (right) during an episode of his talk show
Sir Michael with wildlife expert Sir David Attenborough and comedian Sir Billy Connolly (right) during his talk show (BBC/PA)
Chat show rehearsal
Sir Michael watches while the UK’s then deputy PM John Prescott tries his hand on drums during rehearsal (BBC/PA)
Chat show
Sir Michael (second left) with chat show guests Robbie Williams, Ewan McGregor and Rory Bremner (BBC/PA)
Michael Parkinson
Geri Halliwell, Carol Vorderman and Dawn French joined Sir Michael on his chat show (PA)

In later years Sir Michael continued to interview top celebrities and was not afraid of offering opinions, including criticisms of reality television stars.

He was fond of Australia and would regularly be seen at cricket matches or at Wimbledon.

His knighthood was one of many accolades that came his way and he even received an honorary degree alongside his friend from his teenage days, Dickie Bird.

Chat show
Sir Michael (second right) with guests Alan Davies, Warren Beatty and Mo Mowlam (BBC/PA)
Chat show
Sir Michael with Sir Michael Caine and Harry Enfield (BBC/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney appeared on Parkinson in 1999 (Richard Haugton/PA)
Sir Michael Parkinson
Sir Michael Parkinson receives his knighthood (Martin Keene/PA)
Sir Michael Parkinson
Sir Michael Parkinson (left) and Dickie Bird at the Huddersfield University campus in Barnsley, where they received honorary doctorates (PA)
Wimbledon 2022
Sir Michael Parkinson in the Royal Box during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)