Sir Michael Parkinson hailed as ‘king of the intelligent interview’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Michael Parkinson hailed as ‘king of the intelligent interview’

By Press Association
Some of the many celebrities interviewed over the years by Sir Michael Parkinson have paid tribute to him (PA)
Some of the many celebrities interviewed over the years by Sir Michael Parkinson have paid tribute to him (PA)

Sir Michael Parkinson has been hailed as a “broadcasting giant” who was the “king of the intelligent interview” following his death at the age of 88.

Some of the celebrities he interviewed have paid tribute after his family announced he died “peacefully at home” on Wednesday.

Comedian Stephen Fry said being interviewed by Sir Michael was “impossibly thrilling”.

On Instagram, Fry wrote: “The genius of Parky was that unlike most people (and most of his guests, me included) he was always 100% himself. On camera and off. ‘Authentic’ is the word I suppose.

“For one of the shows I was on with Robin Williams, a genius of unimaginable comic speed and brilliance. Now they’re both gone.

“One should get used to the parade of people constantly falling off the edge, but frankly one doesn’t. So long #parky.”

Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV with his intimate celebrity interviews, most notably on the BBC show Parkinson.

Comedian and actor Matt Lucas described him as a “titan of television” and the “ultimate chat show host”.

Recalling his most memorable interviews, the 49-year-old tweeted: “We’ll never forget his brilliant interviews with Muhammad Ali, Dame Edna, Billy Connolly and, of course, ‘that bloody emu’.”



Dara O Briain recalled Sir Michael doing “the coolest thing I ever saw pre-show” and a “consummate pro on-screen, and generous and encouraging off-screen”.

The comedian, who appeared three times on Sir Michael’s show, tweeted: “Michael arrived, chatted away to us, not a nerve in sight, when the band starting playing the theme tune.

“Michael paused, smiled and said ‘They’re playing my tune’ and walked straight out and started the show. Lovely.”

The first episode of Parkinson aired on June 19, 1971 and during his career he interviewed Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John, Madonna, Sir David Attenborough and Dame Judi Dench.

Eamonn Holmes said that knowing Sir Michael “on and off screen” was a “privilege”.

He tweeted: “They don’t make them like that anymore. Rip Sir Michael Parkinson.”

Comedian Eddie Izzard wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview.”

Elaine Paige paid tribute to Sir Michael as a “legendary interviewer”.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Twitter, the British singer and actress said: “Such very sad breaking news that Sir Michael Parkinson has died.

“Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him.

“A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer called Sir Michael a “broadcasting giant who set a gold standard for the television interview”.

She tweeted: “He spent his life entertaining millions of us with his Saturday night talk show & was one of our most treasured TV personalities.

“My thoughts are with Michael’s family & friends.”