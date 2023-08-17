Strictly’s Les Dennis says ‘nay’ to rumours he is secretly a horse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly’s Les Dennis says ‘nay’ to rumours he is secretly a horse

By Press Association
Les Dennis has denied rumours he is a horse (PA)
Les Dennis has denied rumours he is a horse (PA)

Comedian, actor and upcoming Strictly Come Dancing contestant Les Dennis has said “nay” to accusations levelled at him on social media that he is secretly a horse.

After comedian Adam Rowe joked about Dennis secretly being a horse while on stage at a Manchester comedy show and subsequently on his podcast, social media users began querying Dennis about his equine identity.

One user posted “absolutely wild that @LesDennis is actually a horse. Always who you least suspect” – while another said, “@LesDennis we’re still onto you that you’re a horse lad. Not having this long con”.

The Wikipedia page of the former Family Fortunes presenter was altered to list him as a “secret horse”, “alleged horse” and “race horse”, although at the time of publishing these labels had been removed.

In response, Dennis posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “For some obscure reason there are a lot of people on here asking if I’m a horse.

“Nay to that.”

The theory that the television presenter is secretly a horse originated from a joke by Rowe.

On an episode of his podcast Have A Word, co-hosted by comedian Dan Nightingale, Rowe recounted joking on stage at the Manchester Comedy Store that Dennis was actually a horse.

He said: “We came up with a theory that doesn’t make any sense that Les Dennis is actually a horse wearing a human costume.

“So then, with absolutely no context whatsoever, we started tweeting Les Dennis, saying ‘Hey Les, we’re fully aware that you’re a horse by the way, and you need to come clean’.

“He hasn’t got enough followers to not see it.

“I found it so funny that I thought this might work as a bit on stage – I was very new in comedy.

“I tried this material maybe six times in total. The other five times did not work, but that night at the Manchester Comedy Store, I don’t know how I said it or why, but the audience were like ‘this is the funniest thing ever’.”

Benidorm Is 10 Photocall – London
Les Dennis will be appearing on Strictly (Matt Crossick/PA)

Several people subsequently tweeted Dennis about the theory before Rowe referenced the joke on his podcast and the theory gained steam, prompting the television personality to deny the theory.

Some of the edits to Dennis’s Wikipedia page said he is “most often associated with being a secret horse” and “known for his extraordinary racing ability for a horse measuring at 17 hands”.

The Wikipedia page has been locked until August 30 “due to vandalism”, a note on the page says.

Dennis, 69, has had a career in the entertainment industry spanning five decades and is most well known as the host of ITV’s popular game show Family Fortunes from 1987 until 2002.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to reveal himself as the 15th and final Strictly contestant, he said: “I had a knee replacement two years ago and I remember thinking to myself, ‘it may be time to slow down’, but you get something offered like this and it puts a spring in your step.

“I’m excited and I’m terrified. People at any age can do anything.”