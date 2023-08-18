Jamie Foxx ‘finally starting to feel like himself’ after ‘medical complication’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jamie Foxx ‘finally starting to feel like himself’ after ‘medical complication’

By Press Association
Jamie Foxx ‘finally starting to feel like himself’ after ‘medical complication’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jamie Foxx ‘finally starting to feel like himself’ after ‘medical complication’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jamie Foxx says he is “finally” starting to feel like himself, after being admitted to hospital earlier this year for an unspecified health issue.

The US actor said the past months had been “an unexpected dark journey” and that he was grateful for all those who had reached out in support.

Foxx, known for films including Django Unchained, Collateral and Ray, previously said he had been “to hell and back” after experiencing a “medical complication” in April.

He also dismissed rumours about his condition, saying he was not paralysed or blind, but did not reveal any details about what had occurred.

Posting several photos of himself to Instagram on Thursday he wrote: “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself.

“It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank.

“You just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”

Responding to the post, Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who sustained serious injuries following a snowplough accident in January, wrote: “Bless you my friend.”

In a previous video message posted online, Foxx said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx “saved” his life as he thanked his family for keeping the details of his health “airtight”.

He said: “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out.

“They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”