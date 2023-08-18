Michel Roux Jr announces closure of renowned restaurant Le Gavroche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michel Roux Jr announces closure of renowned restaurant Le Gavroche

By Press Association
Michel Roux Jr (Steven Paston/PA)
Michel Roux Jr (Steven Paston/PA)

Chef Michel Roux Jr has announced the closure of Le Gavroche, his two Michelin-starred restaurant, after 56 years.

Roux Jr, who has appeared on multiple TV cooking shows, said the decision had been made so he could spend “more time with his family”.

Le Gavroche, located in Mayfair, central London, was opened in 1967 by French restaurateur brothers Albert and Michel Roux Sr.

At the time it was the only French restaurant of its kind in London, offering classical French food and the highest standards of cooking and service.

Roux Jr, son of Albert Roux, has run the restaurant since 1991, earning two Michelin stars – one of the most prestigious accolades in the restaurant business.

Other celebrity chefs including Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White have “earned their stripes” at Le Gavroche, according to the restaurant’s website.

In a lengthy Instagram post announcing the closure on Friday, Roux Jr announced the restaurant would be closing in January 2024.

He said he had “very mixed emotions” about the decision to close, but that the restaurant’s name would “live on”.

“This decision has not been made lightly. Le Gavroche means so much, not just to myself and the Roux family, but to the wider Gavroche team and you, our guests, who have become our family over so many years,” Roux Jr wrote.

“I have always felt that should Le Gavroche ever close, it must be on a high.

“Le Gavroche continues to be fully booked, week in, week out, but I have known for a while that I must make time for a better work/life balance, so I can spend more time with my family and on my other business ventures.”

Philips British Academy Television Awards – London
Michel Roux Jr (Ian West/PA)

Roux Jr added that a series of “celebratory dinners”, starting in November, would be held until the restaurant’s closure.

“This is not the end of Le Gavroche – the restaurant may be closing, but the name will live on,” he said.

“I could not be more grateful for the restaurant team, who have loved the restaurant as if it were their own.

“The entire team both past and present, will forever have my gratitude, and will always be considered as part of the Roux family.”

He added: “And to you, our guests. Our success is all down to you. I would like to extend a personal thank you to every single person that has dined with us. Your support means everything to us.”

As well as being part of the judging panel on MasterChef: The Professionals, Roux Jr has appeared as a guest chef on MasterChef Australia.

He has also appeared on Ramsay’s show Hell’s Kitchen, and presented two series of Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking.