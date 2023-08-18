Broadcaster Jennie Gow ‘delighted’ to return to F1 coverage following stroke

BBC Formula One presenter Jennie Gow says she is “delighted” to be returning to the circuit, after suffering a “serious stroke” earlier this year.

The broadcaster and journalist, 45, who regularly appears on Netflix’s hit series Drive To Survive, asked viewers to “bear with me” and wish her luck.

Gow said in January that she had suffered a stroke which had affected her speech and had been treated at Frimley Park Hospital and St George’s Hospital in London.

On Friday in a post on Twitter, she wrote: “I’m delighted (and a little nervous) to say that I will be returning to the #F1 circuit for the Dutch GP (Grand Prix).

“It’s been almost 8 months since my stroke and I’m still not able to do all the things I could before, but @IMG, @bbc5live and @F1 are going to help me get back into the pit lane to see how I go.

“My lovely therapists are supporting me and continue to remind me ‘I’m a work in progress and not the finished article.’ So, please bear with me, mind the gaps and wish me luck.”

Gow thanked Sky Sports who she said had been “so supportive of my husband and me”.

She added: “I can’t wait to be back on your radio. I’ve missed it so much. Speak to you on Thursday!”

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday August 27.

Gow, who broke into the world of F1 motor racing in 2010, presents F1 coverage for the BBC and is a commentator on racing series Extreme E.

She also appears as an F1 expert on Drive To Survive, which returns to Netflix on February 24. It will recap Max Verstappen’s road to title glory after winning his second world championship in 2022.

The series, in its fifth iteration, has been credited with increasing F1’s popularity and is one of the major sports documentary success stories in recent years.