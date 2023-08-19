William apologises to Lionesses for not attending Women’s World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William apologises to Lionesses for not attending Women’s World Cup final

By Press Association
File photo dated 31/07/22 of England’s Georgia Stanway with The Duke of Cambridge following England’s victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. The Prince of Wales will not travel to Australia to watch the Lionesses’ compete in their historic World Cup final.
File photo dated 31/07/22 of England’s Georgia Stanway with The Duke of Cambridge following England’s victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. The Prince of Wales will not travel to Australia to watch the Lionesses’ compete in their historic World Cup final.

The Prince of Wales has apologised to the Lionesses for not attending the Women’s World Cup final.

William wished the players good luck for their historic match against Spain in Sydney on Sunday and said he was sorry he could not be there.

It comes after sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, who is set to host the BBC’s coverage of the final, said she is “disappointed” that William, president of the Football Association, will not be attending.

In the short video posted to social media on Saturday, the heir to the throne is sitting beside a smiling Princess Charlotte, eight, who is clutching a football.

William said: “Lionesses we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

A grinning Charlotte added: “Good luck Lionesses.”

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals are staying at home.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Letizia of Spain is heading to the final (Jacob King/PA)

Appearing on BBC’s Newscast, sports broadcaster Logan was asked her thoughts on William and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both not travelling to cheer on the Lionesses.

The 50-year-old said: “I have to say I’m disappointed that Prince William isn’t going with his role at the FA and the history that is going to happen and be created on Sunday, one way or the other.

“I just wonder would neither of those people come to a men’s World Cup final, would Britain not be represented by at least one of those two figures at a men’s World Cup and I can’t help thinking that they would be there.

“I don’t know what prior engagements that can’t be moved or if there’s something that’s enormously important that is getting in the way of this, but it does feel like we should have somebody of national (importance).”