Lionesses’ defeat sets new record for UK’s most-watched women’s match

By Press Association
The Lionesses’ defeat by Spain was watched by more than 13 million people on TV in the UK (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England’s World Cup Final with Spain was watched by an average of 13.3 million people on TV, a new UK record for a women’s football match and one of the biggest audiences of the year so far, figures show.

The number of viewers peaked at 14.8 million in the closing minutes of the Lionesses’ 1-0 defeat in Sydney, according to overnight data released by the ratings organisation Barb.

The figures are the combined TV audience from kick-off to final whistle across BBC One and ITV, both of which showed the game live.

It also includes people who watched the match on their TV set using the BBC iPlayer or ITVX, but does not include non-TV devices.

The average TV audience for Sunday’s final was more than two million higher than the previous record for a women’s football match, which was set at the Euro 2022 final at Wembley when just over 11 million viewers watched the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1.

The biggest TV audience of 2023 so far was for the King’s Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, which was seen by an average of 18.8 million people across 11 channels.