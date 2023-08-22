Rachel Riley: Man Utd chief should consider position after Mason Greenwood case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Riley: Man Utd chief should consider position after Mason Greenwood case

By Press Association
TV presenter Rachel Riley has said the chief executive of Manchester United should consider his position (Nick Potts/PA)
TV presenter Rachel Riley has said the chief executive of Manchester United should consider his position (Nick Potts/PA)

TV star and Manchester United fan Rachel Riley has said the club’s chief executive office should consider his position over the handling of the Mason Greenwood case.

On Monday it was announced that the forward, 21, would leave the club by mutual consent after he was suspended in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

In February, charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all involving the same complainant, were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service

It was reported last week that chief executive Richard Arnold told the club’s executive leadership in early August that United were planning to bring Greenwood back.

That story and further information led increased pressure on the club, with Arnold publishing a public letter to supporters upon the conclusion of their in-house investigation.

Countdown star Riley, who is a passionate fan of the club, previously said she would not be able to continue to support Manchester United if Greenwood remained there and has now branded the handling of the situation as a “disgrace”.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, she was asked if Arnold should consider his position.

The TV presenter, who shares daughters Maven and Noah with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev replied: “Yes I do. I say this with such a heavy heart.

“As a fan I grew up – these players are heroes for little kids, they’re your heroes.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev with daughters Maven and Noah (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I did Manchester United as my subject on Mastermind, I’ve been lucky enough for work to go to the club to do charity events, to meet the players, to meet the manager, to go to the director’s box for matches, it’s like my ultimate dream and I would love more than anything else in the world to give that to my daughters, but I can’t not speak out.

“What I risk as a fan, or as someone who gets all these privileges, compared to what a domestic abuse victim survivor risks by coming forward even though she or he might not be believed, it is nothing.

“But I just don’t agree with what’s happened at all.”

After the charges were dropped, Manchester United conducted its own investigation, saying the club had “concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged”, but added that the player had publicly acknowledged “he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for”.

Riley said the club has “greenlighted” social media abuse of the alleged victim.

She said: “I think it’s been absolutely mismanaged. I’ve been a Man Utd supporter since before I was born. My dad’s been going since 1960s, I have my babies’ Man Utd stuff ready when they were in the womb and I’ve never been more ashamed of the club. It’s a disgrace.

“They had another opportunity to make it right, to make it right, and they have just greenlighted the abuse that’s been going on on social media, to claim innocence, to turn the alleged abuser into the alleged victim, which is classic DARVO (Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender) techniques and I’m so disappointed.”

Gary Neville has said he believes independent panels should investigate serious allegations made against footballers after criticising Manchester United’s “pretty horrible” handling of the Greenwood case.