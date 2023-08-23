Channel 5 boss Ben Frow reveals he secretly resigned last year due to burnout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 5 boss Ben Frow reveals he secretly resigned last year due to burnout

By Press Association
Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has said he faced burnout last year and secretly resigned briefly (Alamy/PA)
Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has admitted he secretly resigned from his role last year for a period due to facing burnout from lockdown.

He told an audience at the Edinburgh TV Festival that he feels he experienced a “delayed reaction” from the pressures he faced during Covid to hold up the team and his family.

Frow, who is the controller of Paramount-owned Channel 5, revealed that it hit him “like a brick” last April and he resigned to the company’s president but later paused his resignation after making a recovery.

Speaking about how he felt at the time, he said: “I’ve got the pressures of business, I’ve got the pressure of Channel 5 and all the channels, then I had all the pressure of the indies who were like ‘what the hell is happened? We can’t film anymore’.

“Then I had the pressure of people going ‘if I don’t get a commission my companies going to fall down’.

“And I powered through it but I think it just hit me like a brick in April last year and I just had to stop.”

He added: “I was very angry … I would shake in meetings. People would say ‘can I have this?’ and I would start shaking.

“I felt like I was being peaked alive, eaten alive. There was nothing left in me inside. So I resigned.”

Frow added that it felt an “enormous relief” when he resigned, but explained that he did not tell his colleagues or his family, including his partner, about his decision.

He explained that by Christmas, when they were going to announce his resignation, he felt he was in a better place and returned as the chief content officer of Paramount UK.

Reflecting on what he took from the experience, he said he learned that he should have raised the issue earlier and now encourages his staff to open up if they are not feeling well.

“I cannot allow myself to be overwhelmed like that again in that sense of (having a) responsibility to everybody and everything all the time,” he added.