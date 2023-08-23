The world will fall in love with Coleen, Wagatha Christie producer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.


The world will fall in love with Coleen, Wagatha Christie producer says

By Press Association
Coleen Rooney appears in the documentary which details her legal battle against Rebekah Vardy (Ben Blackall/Disney+/PA)
The executive producer of an upcoming documentary on Coleen Rooney’s feud with Rebekah Vardy said “her jaw was on the floor” after learning what the footballer’s wife was put through.

Julia Nottingham, who is leading production in the series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, described working alongside Mrs Rooney and is convinced it will tell a different story about her dispute with Mrs Vardy.

In 2019 Mrs Rooney outed Mrs Vardy on social media for leaking posts from her private Instagram to the press.

In 2020 Mrs Vardy sued Mrs Rooney for libel, and in 2022 the High Court ruled that Mrs Rooney’s statements were “substantially true”, dismissing Mrs Vardy’s claims.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Wednesday, Ms Nottingham described meeting Mrs Rooney for the first time.

She said she told her “I’m not coming here with any pitch. I just want to listen, you know, what do you want to say? What do you think of documentaries?”

And Ms Nottingham said Mrs Rooney told her “I’ve never said a word. I just want to say everything. I want it to be in my words”.

Ms Nottingham added: “And I think we sat together for five hours, you know, talked through everything and my jaw was on the floor.

“And you know, that was a couple of years ago now. And that was before she knew she was going to trial. So it was a very long kind of relationship-building process.”

She added: “I really think the world is going to fall in love with Coleen.”

In a clip from the documentary shown to the EICC, Mrs Rooney says: “When I put that post up I didn’t in a million years think I would be in a court case.

“I had to message her back saying what the f*** is this?

“I just wanted the leaks to stop. It was so sneaky – it was cheeky.”

Mrs Rooney says in the three-part documentary that she has been pursued by paparazzi.

She also says that while she did not agree with the level of harassment Mrs Vardy faced following the revelations, she “sticks by” her words.