Diana, Princess of Wales’s death ‘will be covered sensitively’ in The Crown

By Press Association
TV bosses have said the coverage of her death in the hit show will be handled with sensitivity (Ron Bell/PA)
An executive producer of The Crown said Diana, Princess of Wales’s death in season six will be recreated sensitively.

Speaking as part of a panel at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Suzanne Mackie told the Edinburgh Book Festival it was important for the team behind the hit series to be “sensitive”.

She said: “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people.

“And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it – and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.

Diana will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, known for her work in The Great Gatsby and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3.

Ms Mackie credited Debicki as an “extraordinary actress”.

She said: “She was so thoughtful, considerate and loved Diana. So there was a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that’s evident when you see it.”

World premiere of The Crown series five
Elizabeth Debicki arrives at the premiere of The Crown series five (Ian West/PA)

Debicki was joined by Andy Harries, also an executive producer for The Crown.

Mr Harries was asked if the passing of the late Queen has impacted the show in any way.

He said: “I think that the passing of Her Majesty undoubtedly impacted on us all and [writer Peter Morgan] in particular.”

He added: “It didn’t change fundamentally, but it did change in a sense and when you see it I think you’ll know what I mean.”

Queen Elizabeth II
The late Queen, whose life story has been told through Netflix series The Crown (Samir Hussein/PA)

Ms Mackie said writer Mr Morgan told her the show is a “love-letter to the Queen”.

She added: “I remember when she died, the news, and you can feel that it was bound to happen on that day. It was just an awful moment of when, and I couldn’t get a hold of [Mr Morgan] for hours.”

The Crown debuted in 2016 and has so far aired five successful seasons.

Season six will be the last and will air later this year on Netflix.

The final season is expected to show the premiership of Sir Tony Blair, and the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton – now the Prince and Princess of Wales.