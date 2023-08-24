Roman Kemp joins BBC’s The One Show as regular co-host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roman Kemp joins BBC’s The One Show as regular co-host

By Press Association
Roman Kemp is joining the BBC’s The One Show as a regular co-host with Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas (BBC/PA)
Radio presenter Roman Kemp is to join BBC’s The One Show as a regular co-host with Alex Jones alongside Jermaine Jenas, it has been announced.

Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, joined the presenting team of the show last year as a guest host.

He said: “I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show – I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

“It’s a dream come true to be on primetime BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

Roman Kemp will now be a regular co-host on BBC’s The One Show with Alex Jones alongside Jermaine Jenas (BBC/PA)

Desert Island Discs presenter Lauren Laverne has been given a “regular spot on the sofa”, while singer and radio presenter Ronan Keating will be doing fewer shows but will still be “very much part of the family”, the BBC said.

Irish star Keating said: “I have loved being part of The One Show presenting team and I’ve had the best few years working alongside Alex, Jermaine and the whole team.

“I’ll be doing less shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule but I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck.”

The One Show editor Joanne Vaughan-Jones said: “We’re thrilled to have Roman join us as a regular One Show host alongside Alex and Jermaine on the sofa.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the show, and we’re looking forward to viewers seeing even more of Roman.”

Welsh TV star Alex Jones has presented The One Show since 2010 (BBC/PA)

Capital Breakfast host Kemp, 30, has previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles after the death of close friend and Capital FM producer Joe Lyons.

In 2021, he presented a BBC Three documentary looking at the mental health crisis affecting young men and revealed he had considered taking his own life after battling depression for more than a decade.

He also appeared alongside the Princess of Wales in a short video earlier this year to promote her early years campaign.

Welsh TV star Jones, 46, has presented The One Show since 2010, and football pundit Jenas, 40, was announced as a permanent co-presenter of the show in 2021.

– The One Show, which is a BBC Studios production, airs on weeknights on BBC One at 7pm.