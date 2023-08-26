Davina McCall talks addiction and says drugs filled a hole in her heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Davina McCall talks addiction and says drugs filled a hole in her heart

By Press Association
Davina McCall has opened up about her battle with addiction and said that drugs once filled a hole in her heart.

The TV presenter previously revealed on The Diary Of A CEO podcast that she used to smoke cannabis with her mother Florence aged 12.

Speaking about her upbringing and the influence of her mother, who was an alcoholic, McCall, 55, told The Times: “There’s a lot of my mum in me.

“I don’t want to slag her off. She was my mum, warts and all. She wasn’t perfect. And she did make me, in so many ways, who I am.

“She was party central, but also, I’m at pains to say, along with being quite a chaotic parent, she was really f***ing fun.

“She was spontaneous. I’m not very good at that. I feel like I’m such a wild woman when I’m spontaneous, because I’m a planner.

“I like to be organised, because my mum was very chaotic. So it makes me feel safe when I go: ‘OK, next Christmas we’ll…’ And I do that in January.”

Admitting that she probably never needed drugs, McCall then said: “But actually, I had a hole here (she puts her hands on her heart) and drugs filled that.

“And eventually I’ve kind of put sticky tape over each f***king hole, and probably each therapy session I go to is like another bit of tape.

“Now I feel like it’s healed but I am still vigilant. I don’t ever want to drink again, that’s for sure. I love not drinking.”

McCall, who used to present Big Brother, also recalled waking somebody up on the Tube to tell them to go to an AA meeting.

She said: “I sat next to somebody on the Tube the other day and he almost had his head in my lap. He was asleep.

“He had a can of Special Brew. I thought: ‘At which stop to wake him up and tell him to go to AA?’” she said.

“I thought I’d wait until two stops before mine and then I’d wake him up. Everybody else was avoiding sitting there.

“So at Holborn I woke him up and went: ‘Mate, are you all right?’ ‘Yeah, yeah.’ I was like: ‘I don’t think you are. I don’t drink alcohol, and I think maybe you should think about stopping.

“‘They give you biscuits at AA. It’s really nice. You get biscuits and a cup of tea.’ And I thought: ‘He’s not going to remember any of this, but it might be like a seed I’ve planted.’”