Drivers should let cyclists overtake them in cities, says Jeremy Vine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Drivers should let cyclists overtake them in cities, says Jeremy Vine

By Press Association
Motorists should let cyclists overtake them in cities, according to TV presenter and keen rider Jeremy Vine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Motorists should let cyclists overtake them in cities, according to TV presenter and keen rider Jeremy Vine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Motorists should let cyclists overtake them in cities, according to TV presenter and keen rider Jeremy Vine.

He believes traffic speeds in urban areas have slowed so much that some cyclists are now travelling faster than vehicles, which may frustrate drivers.

Calling for urban drivers to allow bicycles they see in their rear-view mirror to overtake, Vine told The Sunday Times: “I do think, firstly, we shouldn’t allow any overtaking of bicycles in big cities. That’s one step.

“And I’m starting to think I want cars to pull over if they see me behind them because they know I’m faster.”

BBC annual report
Jeremy Vine shares his passion for cycling and his experiences in the saddle through regular tweets and video clips (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The reality is that being behind the wheel may mean a driver “can only move at seven (miles an hour in traffic) and they can’t accept the fact that cyclists are faster”, Vine said.

The 58-year-old shares his passion for cycling and his experiences in the saddle with nearly 800,000 online followers through regular tweets and clips filmed with a helmet camera.

It has included swerving motorists and the abuse he faces while on the road and travelling to his jobs at the BBC and Channel 5 in London.

The newspaper said the average speed of traffic in Britain’s biggest cities slowed by up to 2mph between 2019 and 2022 to just 22.6mph, according to Basemap, a transport software and data firm that analysed traffic speeds in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Vine also suggested that more properly segregated lanes could help reduce accidents.