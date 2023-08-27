The 1975’s Matt Healy pays tribute to Lewis Capaldi at Reading Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 1975’s Matt Healy pays tribute to Lewis Capaldi at Reading Festival

By Press Association
The 1975 frontman Matt Healy paid tribute to Lewis Capaldi during the band’s headline set at Reading Festival on Saturday (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975 frontman Matt Healy paid tribute to Lewis Capaldi during the band’s headline set at Reading Festival on Saturday.

Scottish singer Capaldi, had been lined up to play the festival, but, following his performance at Glastonbury this year, he announced on his social media accounts that he would be “taking a break” from touring.

The musician, who released the album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent earlier this year, said he is still “learning to adjust to the impact” of his Tourette’s.

Capaldi had to pause during parts of his Glastonbury set in June, and those moments were filled by the sound of fans belting out the words to his songs.

Following his announcement that he would be “taking a break”, Reading and Leeds Festival released a statement on social media saying: “We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned.”

It was later revealed that The 1975 would fill the singer’s slot in the line-up, having also stepped in last year to replace rock band Rage Against The Machine when the group pulled out.

On Saturday, The 1975, known for songs including Girls and Somebody Else, took to the Main Stage West at Reading to perform from their back catalogue of hits.

During their performance, Healy asked the crowd to applaud Capaldi and said: “Can we have a big, the loudest round of applause in our set for Mr Lewis Capaldi, who couldn’t make it this evening.

“Give it up for Lewis. Give it up for Lewis.”

He added: “When Lewis decided to take a well-deserved and well-needed break, that left this slot open and it’s been 10 years since we put out our debut album.”

The band then played their 2013 single Chocolate as the crowd exploded into cheers.

Other artists in this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival line-up include Billie Eilish, The Killers, Foals and Sam Fender.