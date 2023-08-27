Florence Welch reveals she had emergency surgery which ‘saved my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Florence Welch reveals she had emergency surgery which ‘saved my life’

By Press Association
Florence Welch (Ian West/PA)
Florence Welch (Ian West/PA)

Florence Welch has revealed she “had to have emergency surgery” and said she is not “strong enough” to go into what happened yet, but added that it saved her life.

On Sunday, the eve of her birthday, Welch, 36, posted to her Instagram page and explained why two of her recent shows with band Florence + The Machine had been cancelled.

She also informed fans that she would be back to perform at shows in Portugal and Spain, due to take place in September.

Acknowledging the recent cancellations, Welch wrote: “I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows.

“My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.

“And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga.

“(Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me).”

Florence + The Machine recently issued a statement on an Instagram story which explained that they would be unable to perform at the Zurich Open Air Festival on August 25 and the Rock en Seine Festival on August 26.

Back in November 2022, the band postponed upcoming dates on their UK Dance Fever tour after Welch discovered she was performing on a broken foot.

The singer had written in an Instagram post: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

The album Dance Fever came out in 2022 and the LP went to number one in the official UK albums chart.

Including Dance Fever, the band has four number one albums in the UK albums chart, including Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015).