Queen unveils portrait at RAF Club of British resistance agent Noor Inayat Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Queen unveils portrait at RAF Club of British resistance agent Noor Inayat Khan

By Press Association
The Queen unveils a portrait of special operations executive (SOE) operative, Noor-un-Nisa Inayat Khan GC, and formally announces the naming of a room in her honour at the Royal Air Force Club in Piccadilly (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen unveils a portrait of special operations executive (SOE) operative, Noor-un-Nisa Inayat Khan GC, and formally announces the naming of a room in her honour at the Royal Air Force Club in Piccadilly (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Queen has unveiled a portrait of British resistance agent Noor Inayat Khan at the RAF Club.

Ms Khan was the first agent to be infiltrated into enemy occupied France to aid the French Resistance during the Second World War, landing in the country in June 1943.

Working with the Paris Resistance group, she aided the allies by relaying messages back to Britain.

She was eventually caught and taken to the Gestapo’s headquarters, where she refused to cooperate with the Nazis and decode seized messages.

Ms Khan was then taken to the Dachau concentration camp, where she was executed on September 12 1944.

She was posthumously awarded the George Cross in 1949.

On Tuesday, Camilla attended the RAF Club to unveil the portrait and to announce that the room it will hang in will be renamed the Noor Inayat Khan Room.

Royal visit to London
The Queen is presented with a book called The Spy Princess – the Life of Noor Inyat Khan, by author Shrabani Basu (right)(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Speaking to attendees, she said: “I feel very humble to unveil such a brave woman.

“I am delighted to name this room after her.

“It’s a wonderful painting.

“It’s very difficult, as I said, to do posthumously.”

The portrait was painted by artist Paul Brason.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he agreed that it was a difficult portrait to paint.

“One of the difficulties about painting a portrait of someone who was operating undercover, particularly in the Second World War, is that people who work undercover don’t like photographs being taken of them.

“So that means, in regards to the reference material, there is not very much of it.

“Certainly none of it in what, dare one calls it, her professional capacity, because she would avoid it.”

Royal visit to London
Queen Camilla meets Squadron Leader Imam Ali Omar at the Royal Air Force Club in Piccadilly, central London (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

However, he said he was able paint the portrait by working from a handful of photographs of Ms Khan.

Ms Khan’s cousin, Mahmoud Khan, 95, said it was a “excellent” likeness.

“It is an excellent likeness,” he said.

“That is what struck me most, that the painter did so much to bring her personality to life.

“It is truly splendid.”

The Queen also met with members of staff at the RAF Club, posing for a photo with them before she left.