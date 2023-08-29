Suits creator says Royal Family ‘weighed in’ on Duchess of Sussex’s role on show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suits creator says Royal Family ‘weighed in’ on Duchess of Sussex’s role on show

By Press Association
Suits creator says the Royal Family ‘weighed in’ on the Duchess of Sussex’s role on show (Toby Melville/PA)
The creator of US legal drama Suits has said that the Royal Family occasionally “weighed in” on parts of the series that involved The Duchess of Sussex.

Aaron Korsh recalled an instance where Meghan’s character was allegedly forbidden to say the word “poppycock” as scripted.

The duchess played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane on the show, which first premiered in 2011, for seven seasons.

She continued in the role after meeting the Duke of Sussex in 2016.

Speaking to US outlet The Hollywood Reporter about the resurgence in the show’s popularity, Korsh said there had been “a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do” with Meghan’s character, and that it had been “a little irritating”.

“I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — (the royal family) weighed in on some stuff,” he said.

“Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

Korsh also recalled an instance where Meghan’s character was scripted to say the word “poppycock” in a nod to his own in-laws.

“The Royal Family did not want her saying the word,” he said.

“They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

Asked how the Palace obtained the scripts, he continued: “I don’t know how they got them.

“I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.”

Meghan left Suits in 2017, after seven seasons of appearing in the show.

In his controversial memoir Spare, released in January 2023, Harry had also made reference to Palace involvement in the show, as he described her departure.

“(It was) a difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew – loved Canada,” he wrote.

“On the other hand, life there had become untenable.

“The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act.”

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.