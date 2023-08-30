Ncuti Gatwa: Sex Education undid a lot of the internalised hate I had

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ncuti Gatwa: Sex Education undid a lot of the internalised hate I had

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa has said his time on the hit Netflix show Sex Education helped undo “a lot of the internalised hate” he had within himself.

The 30-year-old actor portrays the character Eric in the acclaimed teenage drama, who explores his Ghanaian-Nigerian culture and opens up to his religious family about being gay.

Gatwa, who will receive the modern pioneer award at the upcoming UK Elle Style Awards, spoke to the magazine about the importance of representation on screen and navigating his inner confidence.

Reflecting on the impact Sex Education had on him, he said: “It undid a lot of the internalised hate I had.

“I’ve experienced racism my whole life, and while I always believed in myself, always knew (racists) were stupid and uneducated, I guess it did misinform my view of how the world works.

“It makes you think everyone has that opinion and you’ll constantly have to fight through life – then you learn that you don’t: you can find a tribe, you can find your people.”

The show, which is coming to an end with its upcoming season four which is launching on September 21, was created by screenwriter Laurie Nunn.

Gatwa praised Nunn for “giving nuance to this gay, Black character and gifting him to the world”.

“He’s so fierce and unashamed. It was healing for me, and great for people to see themselves represented,” he added.

“It taught me the importance of representation: it’s so powerful and necessary.”

The actor has also recently featured in the blockbuster hit Barbie film as one of the Kens alongside Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

Sex Education Season Two World Premiere – London
Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa from the cast of Sex Education (Ian West/PA)

Gatwa admitted that he initially felt so nervous on the set that he hardly spoke for the first month, but after settling in he found it to be the “most kind, empathetic” set he has ever been on.

The actor will also take over as the Time Lord on the popular BBC series Doctor Who after a series of specials which will mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

Despite becoming a household name in recent years, Gatwa revealed he still experiences “so much impostor syndrome”.

He added: “I have so many insecurities. I like to make other people feel happy so there’s less focus on me.

“I become this loud figure that’s cracking jokes all the time. It comes across as confidence, but at the heart of it, it’s not.

“Real confidence is something I have to work on daily.”

The full interview will be available in Elle UK’s October issue.