Dire Straits’ former guitarist Jack Sonni dies

By Press Association
Guitarist Jack Sonni, of Dire Straits, playing in Rio de Janeiro. It was announced on Thursday that Sonni had died (Alamy/PA)
Dire Straits former guitarist Jack Sonni, who worked with the group on their Brothers In Arms album, has died.

A legacy group created by musicians who recorded with the British rock band paid tribute on social media writing: “Our beloved Jack has left a void in our heart and soul… we will miss you so much, you are forever with us.”

Sonni was sometimes dubbed affectionately the “other guitar player in Dire Straits”, which was founded by Mark and David Knopfler, John Illsley and Pick Withers in 1977.

Guitarist Jack Sonni on stage (Alamy/PA)

Sonni’s website describes him as “a writer, musician, nomadic raconteur, father and grandfather who has taken to heart the reality in the hard-learned lesson that Life is Short.”

It adds: “He has embraced a philosophy to Live Well and Live Now in pursuit of creating memorable moments with friends and family.

“And he is one who knows the supreme importance of hugging them while you can…because Tomorrow Never Knows.”

The guitarist played on the band’s Brothers In Arms album and on the record’s accompanying tour.

Sonni was also part of a group, dubbed DSL Legacy, which was created by former musicians who played and recorded with Dire Straits over the years.