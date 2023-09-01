Kylie Minogue on Padam Padam being the first ‘true viral moment’ in her career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylie Minogue on Padam Padam being the first ‘true viral moment’ in her career

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue said it had been the first ‘viral moment’ of her career (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue has said her hit single Padam Padam was the first time she has had a “true viral moment” in her career.

The Australian singer, 55, released the electro dance anthem in May and it went on to spend four weeks in the UK top 10, becoming her highest-charting song in the UK in more than 10 years.

It serves as the lead single for her upcoming 16th studio album Tension, with the album’s new title track released on Friday.

Speaking on the The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show about the public reaction to Padam Padam, which went viral on social media and has been mentioned in parliament, she said: “It’s completely blown my mind.”

Asked if she could have imagined the phenomenon the song would create, she added: “No, absolutely not. Just dialling myself into Padam brain, the red here, red there.

“It’s like the aliens have taken over for a while. Everything was Padam. But to have a viral (moment), it’s the first time I’ve had that.

“I’ve been doing this for about three million years and it’s the first time I’ve had that true viral moment, which you can’t manifest.

“The fact that the second that Padam came out it was liked and people took ownership of it, and that was really so rewarding for me. I loved it.

“People are hilarious, all they did, it was just endlessly entertaining.”

The song’s music video sees the veteran singer dressed in red bodysuit with her dancers also all donning red outfits as they perform a dance routine in various locations.

Her new single Tension has a similar catchy pop beat with the singer opting for a futuristic look with a red wig and a silver sparkly outfit for the song’s artwork.

On September 17 the singer will top the bill for Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester before she begins her first Las Vegas residency in November.

Minogue will be the first headliner for nightclub Voltaire, a new venue at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Reflecting on her residency, she said: “It’s probably been years in the making and it’s kind of transpired it’s not what I might have previously imagined because I’ve done such big shows like Aphrodite spectacle with water fountains and aerialists, and way too much that is sensible to tour with, we said from time to time this is a Vegas show.

“But what I am doing is a very intimate performance. So it’s more like what I imagined the kind of clubs might have been like with (Frank) Sinatra, throwing these names out I’m not putting myself in that company, but there’s going to be sofas and snugs and table.

“It’s a whole night of entertainment and then you’ve got me and it’s 1,000 in the audience so it’s very very intimate.”

She said she has previously seen Lady Gaga’s jazz show, which she said was “brilliant”.

Minogue added: “Those shows are, I think over time, become more like arena shows. So my show at Voltaire club is kind of this big, a kind of glamorous, off scale hug.”

Kylie Minogue’s album Tension is being released on September 22.