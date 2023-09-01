Blink-182 postpone gigs as Travis Barker rushes home for ‘urgent family matter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blink-182 postpone gigs as Travis Barker rushes home for ‘urgent family matter’

By Press Association
Travis Barker of Blink-182 was returning home to the US on Friday, leading to the band cancelling shows (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Blink-182 have postponed shows across the UK and Ireland due to the band’s drummer Travis Barker having to travel home to the US for an “urgent family matter”.

The punk rock band was due to play at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday and Saturday before moving to Belfast’s SSE Arena and and Dublin’s 3 Arena next week.

Hours before the Glasgow show, they posted the news on social media, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The drummer also shared photos from what appeared to be a prayer room within an airport to his Instagram story.

Barker, 47, and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, are currently expecting their first child together.

In June, the reality star posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently expecting their first child together (Doug Peters/PA)

The couple announced in May last year that they were legally married after holding a “practice” wedding after the Grammys in April hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.

Kardashian also shares three children with US media personality Scott Disick, with whom she was in an on-off relationship previously.