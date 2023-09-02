British Museum touts Mark Jones as director after Hartwig Fischer resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Museum touts Mark Jones as director after Hartwig Fischer resignation

By Press Association
The art historian’s appointment is subject to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s approval (Yui Mok/PA)
The trustees of the British Museum have put forward a former head of the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) as interim director.

Sir Mark Jones was announced on Saturday by chair of the institution, George Osborne, who said the art historian’s appointment is subject to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s approval.

Hartwig Fischer resigned as director of the British Museum on August 25 following an estimated 2,000 artefacts going missing from the institution.

He later clarified that he would step down once an interim leadership arrangement was in place.

A police investigation is under way regarding the reported thefts.

British Museum artefacts thefts
A man has been interviewed by the Metropolitan Police following alleged thefts at the museum, as the force confirmed no arrests have been made (Yui Mok/PA)

Former chancellor Mr Osborne said: “I am pleased to confirm that Sir Mark Jones has received the unanimous approval of the board of trustees to become the interim director of the British Museum.

“Mark is one of the most experienced and respected museum leaders in the world, and he will offer the leadership and grip the Museum needs right now.

“We are both clear that his priorities are to accelerate the cataloguing of the collection, improve security, and reinforce pride in the curatorial mission of the museum.

“This sits alongside the major renovation work we’re undertaking, and the partnerships we’re forging, to ensure that we build a stronger future for the Museum we all love and admire.

“I promised we would learn lessons and then lay the foundations for a strong future. Mark’s appointment is a big step in that direction. I look forward to working together.

“This appointment is still subject to the Prime Minister’s approval, but I want to thank (Culture Secretary) Lucy Frazer and colleagues in both (the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) DCMS and the Treasury for their support in making this appointment.”

Mr Fischer’s deputy Jonathan Williams stepped back from his position at the same time as his boss announced his resignation.

George Osborne, chairman of trustees at the British Museum (Danny Lawson/PA)

In his statement, the German art historian admitted the museum “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to warnings in 2021” about the stolen artefacts.

Ittai Gradel, an author, academic and antiquities dealer, had previously alerted the museum to some of the stolen items, and told the PA news agency that claims he had withheld information from the institution were an “outright lie”.

“I was explicit in my communication with the BM (British Museum) that I was entirely at their disposal for any further information or assistance they would require. They never contacted me,” he said.

In his statement Mr Fischer – who previously announced in July he would step down next year – said he had “misjudged the remarks I made earlier this week about Dr Gradel”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed last month that a man had been interviewed on August 23 under caution with the alleged thefts.

No arrests have been made.

An unnamed member of staff has been sacked and the museum said it is taking legal action.

It is understood that the items – which include gold jewellery, gems of semi-precious stones and glass – were taken before 2023 and over a “significant” period of time.