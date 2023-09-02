Paul McCartney: Jimmy Buffett’s exotic, lush stories were hard to keep up with

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul McCartney: Jimmy Buffett’s exotic, lush stories were hard to keep up with

By Press Association
Jimmy Buffett was behind the hit song Margaritaville (Rob O’Neal /The Key West Citizen via AP)
Sir Paul McCartney has paid tribute to Jimmy Buffett as not just a US singer-songwriter but as a friend who would tell such “exotic and lush” stories that The Beatles star found it hard to “keep up with him”.

Buffett, known for the hit song Margaritaville, died “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs” at the age of 76 on Friday.

He earned two Grammy Award nominations, two Academy of Country Music Awards and a Country Music Association Award.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Liverpool-born musician Sir Paul described him as a “one of the kindest and most generous people” and referenced Buffett as one of the “many wonderful people” who have died recently.

The British singer has paid tribute, over the last few months, to chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson, conductor Carl Davis and US singer Tony Bennett.

Sir Paul also said: “(Jimmy) had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.

“Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it’.

“So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole.

“Last, but not least, is his songwriting and vocal ability.”

Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Paul also recalled how Buffett asked a roadie to re-string a guitar for him so the 81-year-old could play left-handed.

“It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was,” he also said. “So long, Jim. You are a very special man and friend and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. Bubbles up, my friend.”

Sir Paul said he also saw Buffett recently and heard his latest songs, My Gummy Just Kicked In, and Bubbles Up, the latter of which has a vocal that the ex-Beatle called “probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever”.

Released in 1977, Margaritaville – taking its name from the popular cocktail – is about having a laid-back lifestyle in a tropical tourist location.

The chart-topping song, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016, also lent its name to Buffett’s chain of shops, restaurants and resorts along with a radio station.

US President Joe Biden hailed Buffett as a “poet of paradise” and a “best-selling writer, businessman, pilot, and conservationist who championed the waters and Gulf Coast that he so loved”.

In a statement, Mr Biden added: “His witty, wistful songs celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters and seaside folkways, weaving together an unforgettable musical mix of country, folk, rock, pop, and calypso into something uniquely his own.