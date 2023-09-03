Climate activists hailed by Fearnley-Whittingstall for ‘putting liberty at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Climate activists hailed by Fearnley-Whittingstall for ‘putting liberty at risk’

By Press Association
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall said Just Stop Oil’s protests help draw attention to the issue (PA)
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall said Just Stop Oil’s protests help draw attention to the issue (PA)

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has defended climate protesters who use disruptive tactics to highlight their message, saying: “We need people to go out there and put their liberty at risk.”

The celebrity chef, who co-hosted the BBC documentary War On Plastic and has written vegetarian cookbooks, has previously pledged support for the Green Party.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme about some public anger towards Just Stop Oil’s activities, he said: “Firstly, nothing’s more affordable than onshore wind to bring down our energy bills and give us energy security in the UK.

“Secondly (on) Just Stop Oil, every radical movement for change needs a radical wing that draws our attention to things.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall was speaking on the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added that the group, which calls for an end to all new coal, oil and gas projects in the UK, throwing orange powder as part of its stunts draws attention to an “absolutely vital issue”.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan, who was also in the studio, disagreed and interrupted Fearnley-Whittingstall to say Just Stop Oil draws “boos” when it causes sporting events to be paused.

Fearnley-Whittingstall responded saying: “These people are prepared to put their liberty on the line to defend something that they passionately believe in.

“That’s why women are allowed the vote in this country. What would you (Morgan) have been saying when women were throwing themselves in front of the King’s horse in order to get votes for women?

“We need people to go out there… put their liberty at risk.”

Speaking over host Kuenssberg, Morgan said the tactics are “failing” and the public are not “coming with” groups that cause disruption.

Fearnley-Whittingstall also said: “Next week, there’s an opportunity to lift the ban on onshore wind. (This) will give us much more energy security and cheaper electricity bills, and (the ability) to fight the climate crisis, which is absolutely at the heart of this.

“It’s not just about the energy in the moment. It’s about the future of our young people.”