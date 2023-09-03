Play about Diana’s Panorama interview to use ‘limited amount of quotes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Play about Diana’s Panorama interview to use ‘limited amount of quotes’

By Press Association
Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC (BBC)
A play about the controversial Panorama interview given by Diana, Princess of Wales will use only a “very limited” amount of quotes on the advice of lawyers.

Jonathan Maitland, who wrote The Last Temptation Of Boris Johnson, is behind the production of The Interview, which focuses on how the bombshell programme featuring former BBC journalist Martin Bashir came about.

The playwright, a former journalist, worked with Bashir at the BBC and ITV.

The Royal Television Society North West 2008 Awards
Jonathan Maitland (Richard Stonehouse/PA)

He said that he will not be using “substantial chunks” of the interview due to copyright law and the view of the Prince of Wales.

A report by Lord Dyson concluded in 2021 that the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Bashir to secure the meeting and led to a call from William for it never to be aired again.

Maitland told the PA news agency: “On the advice of lawyers, we can use a very limited amount of it (the interview) ie two or three lines – but only ones well known and famous enough to be in the public domain as historical quotes, like ‘there were three of us in this marriage’.”

The production, directed by Michael Fentiman – who worked on the Royal Shakespeare Company and a musical version of Amelie, is set to premiere at the Park Theatre in October.

It is described as giving “an insight into the story behind the interview: the woman who gave it, the man who made it happen, and the institution that broadcast it”.

Maitland said: “There’s an awful lot of her trying to decide whether or not she should do the interview and, if so, what she should say.

The X Factor: Celebrity Launch – London
A report by Lord Dyson concluded in 2021 that the BBC covered up ‘deceitful behaviour’ by Martin Bashir, pictured, to secure the meeting (Ian West/PA)

“Then there’s a kind of bit of the interview, but with kind of working around it… and then there’s a lot of the aftermath and the subsequent scandal and fall from grace of Bashir.”

Former royal butler turned I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Paul Burrell is also set to be portrayed by an actor as a “narrator who breaks the fourth wall”.

In The Observer, Maitland previously recalled that Bashir would change the subject when Diana was mentioned to “sport or music”.

He also told PA: “I’ve spoken to some people who are quite closely involved on the TV side… And I reached out to a couple of people from the palace and got kind of limited responses.”

Previously, the hit Netflix series The Crown had dramatised the Diana interview in its fifth season.

The Interview runs from October 27 to November 25 at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park, London.