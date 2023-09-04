Freddie Mercury’s grand piano to be auctioned ‘without reserve’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Freddie Mercury’s grand piano to be auctioned ‘without reserve’

By Press Association
A Yamaha G2 Baby Grand Piano – which was used by Freddie Mercury to develop the track Bohemian Rhapsody (Yui Mok/PA)
A Yamaha G2 Baby Grand Piano – which was used by Freddie Mercury to develop the track Bohemian Rhapsody (Yui Mok/PA)

The prized piano belonging to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is to be auctioned “without reserve”, allowing fans across the globe to bid.

British superstar Mercury bought the Yamaha Baby Grand Piano in 1975 after searching to find his “perfect piano”, and later used it to develop the hit Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as many of his subsequent songs including final operatic number Barcelona.

It is expected to sell for between £2 million and £3 million, but will be sold without reserve meaning there is no minimum sale price, auction house Sotheby’s said.

Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium
Queen’s Freddie Mercury on stage (PA)

Auctioning the treasured piano comes a month after thousands of items from Mercury’s beloved home – Garden Lodge in Kensington, west London – went on display as part of the Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own exhibition.

Overwhelmed by the response to the exhibition, Mercury’s close friend Mary Austin decided the piano should be offered “without reserve” to open the possibility of bidding to a broader base of potential buyers.

“More than anything, Mary wants the piano to go a home where it will be loved, cherished and enjoyed to the full,” Sotheby’s said.

Personal items from the collection, including flamboyant stage costumes and works of art by Salvador Dali, will also be sold across six live and online auctions in September.

Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John, whose foundation will be one to benefit from the sale (Yui Mok/PA)

Part of the money raised will go to the Elton John Aids Foundation, following Mercury’s death age 45 in 1991 following health complications relating to Aids.

Sir Elton said: “I miss Freddie to this day. He was a wonderful friend – more full of love and life than anyone I’ve ever met – as well as a brilliant performer whose music has inspired and thrilled millions.

“Freddie and I shared a love of collecting and exchanged many gifts over the years, including some in this brilliant auction.

“He was kind, generous and funny and it is a tragedy that Aids took him from the world much too soon.

“I am grateful to Mary for so lovingly curating his home, and for donating the proceeds from my gifts to Freddie to my foundation, which continues to fight Aids around the world, and I hope that would make Freddie smile.”

Six dedicated auctions will be held with the first live evening sale on September 6, in which the piano will be sold.

On September 7 and 8, two further live auctions will follow: the first dedicated to Mercury “On Stage”, the second dedicated to his life “At Home”, and to the objects he loved and lived with at Garden Lodge.

This will be followed by three more online auctions titled In Love With Japan and part one and two of Crazy Little Things.