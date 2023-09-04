Love Island’s Amy Hart ‘so happy’ as she announces engagement

Love Island star Amy Hart has announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Sam Rason.

The couple, who share a child together called Stanley, announced the news in a shared Instagram post which was captioned: “Well and truly the biggest surprise ever. We are so happy.”

A selection of photos showed Hart and Rason in what appeared to be an empty theatre with one photo showing Rason getting down on one knee in front of Hart with the words “will you marry me” projected onto the wall behind them.

In another photo, Hart and Rason were captured holding a glass of fizz at the front of the auditorium, with the words “congratulations” splayed across the back of the theatre.

Reality star Hart announced her son had been born in March this year in a post to Instagram which said that she and Rason were home with their “dreamy baby boy” after she had “four days of contractions at home” and “five long days in hospital”.

The couple celebrated their son’s christening in August, and in September Hart posted on Instagram to mark six months since his birth.

Amy Hart (Ian West/PA)

In 2020, Hart appeared on the talk show Loose Women to explain her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 27 after a test showed low fertility levels for her age.

During the show, she said: “I would love to meet someone get married, have kids naturally, fine, that’s my dream idea, but if that doesn’t happen I’ve got my insurance.”

Hart appeared in series five of Love Island and was coupled up with Latin and ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard before he ended things several weeks into the show.

Also appearing in series five of Love Island was professional boxer Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who recently announced their engagement on Instagram in a video which showed the couple with their baby daughter Bambi.