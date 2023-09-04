Davina McCall: The hint of love is better than sexual moments on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Davina McCall: The hint of love is better than sexual moments on TV

By Press Association
Davina McCall (Ian West/PA)
Davina McCall (Ian West/PA)

Davina McCall has spoken about how her new dating show offers “the hint of love” rather than something seen before like sexual moments on TV.

My Mum, Your Dad – which McCall has described as the “midlife Love Island” – will see single parents watched on dates by their grown-up children secretly.

The children play matchmaker and have the power to decide whether their parent leaves the country house retreat in West Sussex early if they have no success at finding love.

McCall said: “For me, personally speaking, I’d rather watch the hint of love, a hint of something coming, a should I, shouldn’t I, a moment of tenderness, something amazing. That’s so exciting but like… shagging?

“It’s sort of like once you’ve seen… it doesn’t mean anything. This really f***** means something. When you see people falling (for each other) And you think ‘Oh my god’ and you know that this is serious. That’s what’s so lovely.

“But yes, there are moments where the kids have got cushions in front of their faces…  but it could be over something quite small and intimate because they’ve never seen that in a date situation.”

What sets the show apart is it is “not cynical” or about prize money, McCall also said.

She said: “I think that watching their (grown-up children having) reactions to their parents, and then supporting each other, and then willing their parents (to) find someone.

“I thought one of the most moving things was this idea that as a child, you can’t move on with your life, until you feel that your parent is happy.”

The parents – who have been nominated by their children – include a widower, a pastoral support office, a postman and a singer.

McCall also explained that one contestant had to leave in unplanned way as “talking about intimacy” triggered something “incredibly painful”.

She added: “She had to leave. She’s just terrified. You know, she’s terrified of being rejected, letting someone in, all of these things that again, I think we can all relate to at some point in our lives it’s just really scary.

“So I think when things like that do happen, they do… one second we’ve got it and then like you haven’t got it and you’re crushed.”

McCall also spoke about how the show is about the “baggage” that people who have lived longer bring to relationships.

“What makes it interesting is, does my baggage suit your baggage, or does my baggage clash with your baggage and is our baggage terrible?,” she said.

The show follows a similar American show called My Mom, Your Dad which was hosted by Insecure actress Yvonne Orji.

It was created by Greg Daniels – who worked on comedy shows The Office, Parks And Recreation and Upload – and his daughter Haley Daniels.

My Mum, Your Dad starts September 11 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.