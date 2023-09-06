David Harewood: Portrait in Harewood House significant for me and my family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Harewood: Portrait in Harewood House significant for me and my family

By Press Association
Actor and writer David Harewood said the unveiling of his portrait in the Harewood House marks a ‘significant day’ for him and his family (Ashley Karrell/Harewood House/ PA)
Actor and writer David Harewood said the unveiling of his portrait in the Harewood House marks a “significant day” for him and his family.

The Homeland and Blood Diamond actor, who was raised in Birmingham, is the descendent of people who were enslaved in the 18th century on a Caribbean sugar plantation, owned by the 2nd Earl of Harewood.

The portrait will be displayed as part of the Missing Portraits series this weekend, which aims to address the lack of diverse representation within the Harewood House art collection.

“Seeing my portrait enter the collection Harewood House marks a significant day for myself and my family,” Harewood said.

“Harewood House plays an important role as it continues to acknowledge its own history and the impact that this has had on future generations.

“It is vital that we continue to discuss the legacy of slavery and its impact in the UK and abroad.”

The portrait will be accompanied by an exhibition called David Harewood: What’s in a name? which explores his life, career and his work as an ambassador for mental health awareness and racial inequality.

Ashley Karrell said it was an “honour” to be co-creating this moment with Harewood in the history of Harewood House in Yorkshire.

“The portrait stands with humility and strength next to those from the 18th and 19th-century, validating those people who were once unnamed and forgotten,” Ms Karrell said.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
David Harewood was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in July (Jonathan Brady/ PA)

“In a small part, we are making a visible change in the present and acknowledging the past, which will hopefully create ripples for how the future is shaped. Our ancestors would be proud because this is a story of truth, survival and triumph.”

The Earl and Countess of Harewood, David Lascelles and Diane Howse, said they were “delighted” to unveil the portrait, adding: “By celebrating David’s life and work and engaging with the history that links our two families in this way, we hope to continue these complex conversations and encourage positive change elsewhere.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday September 9 and will run until October 22, opening again from January to March next year.