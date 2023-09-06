Gary Glitter’s next parole hearing not due until next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Gary Glitter’s next parole hearing not due until next year

By Press Association
A parole hearing to decide whether paedophile pop star Gary Glitter, pictured here in 1994, should be freed from jail again is not expected to take place until next year (PA)
A parole hearing to decide whether paedophile pop star Gary Glitter, pictured here in 1994, should be freed from jail again is not expected to take place until next year (PA)

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter is not expected to face a parole hearing to decide whether he can be freed from jail again until next year.

The disgraced glam rock singer, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, was taken back to prison in March for breaching his licence conditions, reportedly by trying to use the dark web, less than six weeks after walking free.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls but automatically released from HMP The Verne – a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset – in February after serving half of his 16-year fixed-term determinate sentence.

Gary Glitter court case
Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, pictured in 2015 (PA)

Calls have been made for his parole hearing to take place in public, with lawyers for one of his victims reportedly applying for open proceedings.

The Parole Board, which decides whether criminals recalled to prison, those serving life sentences and terrorists can be released, said it is considering an application for a public hearing but so far no decision has been made.

A date is yet to be set for the hearing and parole officials said the case will not be listed until January at the earliest.

Glitter was at the height of his fame when he preyed on his victims, who thought no-one would believe their claims because of his celebrity status.

The offences came to light nearly 40 years after they occurred when he became the first person to be arrested under Operation Yewtree – the investigation launched by the Metropolitan Police in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Glitter’s fall from grace happened years earlier after he admitted possessing 4,000 indecent images of children and was jailed for four months in 1999.

One of his victims previously described his release from prison after eight years behind bars as “not the justice” she was promised.