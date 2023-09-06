Tributes paid to Runrig frontman Bruce Guthro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Runrig frontman Bruce Guthro

By Press Association
Bruce Guthro performed with Runrig between 1998 and 2018 (Alamy/PA)
Bruce Guthro performed with Runrig between 1998 and 2018 (Alamy/PA)

Tributes have been paid to Runrig singer Bruce Guthro following his death aged 62.

His former bandmate Pete Wishart, now an MP, described Guthro as an “exceptional singer, musician and songwriter”.

Guthro, a Canadian singer and guitarist, performed with Runrig between 1998 and 2018.

Mr Wishart said on Twitter: “So, so sad to hear of the untimely death of my friend and former band mate Bruce Guthro.

“He was just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with.

“An exceptional singer, musician and song writer taken far too soon.

Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro has died aged 62 (Alamy/PA)

“We are going to miss him. RIP.”

Runrig formed on the Isle of Skye in the 1970s and many of their songs were performed in Gaelic.

In 2008, their track Loch Lomond was voted Scotland’s greatest ever song and it became an anthem for the Tartan Army.

Scottish Green culture spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “For many, Runrig and Bruce Guthro were about more than music.

“His voice was a clarion call for Scots everywhere to think of home, the Gaelic culture, and the spirit that makes us so fiercely passionate about who we are.

“He may have been born in Cape Breton Island in Canada, but his legend was forged in the hearts of tens of thousands of music fans across the world.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and all those who will miss his extraordinary talent.”