New stamps to honour career of Dame Shirley Bassey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

New stamps to honour career of Dame Shirley Bassey

By Press Association
New stamps to mark Shirley Bassey’s career
New stamps to mark Shirley Bassey’s career

Royal Mail has revealed images of 12 special stamps to mark 70 years since the start of Dame Shirley Bassey’s career.

She is the first solo female music artist to be honoured with a dedicated stamp issue.

Eight stamps in the main set show Dame Shirley performing throughout her career, while a further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, capture her during recording sessions and rehearsals.

Dame Shirley said: “I am absolutely thrilled and would never have dreamed that one day my face would be on a stamp – that one day a letter might arrive and there I am, with a postmark next to me!

Shirley Bassey
The stamps celebrate Dame Shirley Bassey’s career (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s an absolute honour to be the first solo female artist to receive a collection from Royal Mail. The stamps are wonderful, and I hope my fans and collectors love them as much as I do.”

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “For seven decades Dame Shirley Bassey has captivated fans across the world with her distinctive and powerful voice.

“This stamp issue is a fitting celebration of one of the UK’s most revered and longest serving musical icons.”

The stamps include Dame Shirley singing at the Pigalle nightclub in 1965, in Bournemouth in 1974, at the BBC Electric Proms in 2009, singing World In Union (with Bryn Terfel) during the Opening Ceremony of the Rugby World Cup in 1999, and performing during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood in 2013.