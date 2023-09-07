Violinist Giles Broadbent dies aged 51

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Violinist Giles Broadbent dies aged 51

By Press Association
Violinist Giles Broadbent has died at the age of 51 (Stringfever/PA)
Violinist Giles Broadbent has died at the age of 51.

His death following a “short illness” was announced on Thursday by his family and music group.

Broadbent, who was married to former Blue Peter star Diane Louise Jordan, had led orchestras for several West End shows including Sunset Boulevard, Phantom Of The Opera and My Fair Lady.

He was also part of the quartet Stringfever – which formed in 2003 – alongside his younger brothers, Ralph and Neal, and cousin Graham.

“Although Giles had not been well recently, we as a family are still in shock at his passing,” a statement shared with the PA news agency said.

“The band will be taking a break whilst we make funeral arrangements.”

Stringfever are known for their version of Ravel’s Bolero, where all four players play on one cello at the same time, which was uploaded to YouTube and has more than a million views.

The band, who play a mixture of classical music, movie soundtracks and rock classics, have toured throughout the world including almost 20 US tours and in venues like the Opera House in Mumbai, India, and the Beijing Music Festival in China.

They are also known for their radio and TV performances including on BBC Radio 2.

Commonwealth reception
Broadbent was married to Diane Louise Jordan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Broadbent studied at the Royal Academy of Music and in 2015 he and Ralph were awarded the prestigious title of associate of the London school (ARAM).

The accolade is presented to alumni who have “contributed significantly to the music profession”.

Broadbent is survived by his wife, Diane, and their daughter and grandchildren.

The family asked for privacy at this time.