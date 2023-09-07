Laura Kuenssberg: Sunday politics show ratings are not down since Andrew Marr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Laura Kuenssberg: Sunday politics show ratings are not down since Andrew Marr

By Press Association
Laura Kuenssberg with the then Conservative Party leader candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in September 2022 (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Laura Kuenssberg with the then Conservative Party leader candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in September 2022 (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Laura Kuenssberg has defended her audience viewing figures since taking over the BBC’s flagship Sunday politics programme from Andrew Marr.

The 47-year-old former BBC political editor had her first episode of Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg in September last year shortly before Liz Truss was revealed as Boris Johnson’s successor as Prime Minister.

Marr had presented The Andrew Marr Show in the Sunday slot for 16 years before leaving the corporation at the end of 2021.

In a recent interview, Kuenssberg told the Telegraph that her show is in “great shape” and “up in terms of audience” following reports that TV ratings were down.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Comedian Joe Lycett arriving at BBC Broadcasting House in London last year for Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (James Manning/PA)

She said: “The average viewing figures for Andrew Marr were 1.45 million in 2019, 1.36 million in 2018 and 1.5 million in 2017.

“The average since I took over is 1.5 million, which in a time of fracturing audience figures is bucking the trend.”

Kuenssberg also talked about the “whole ecosystem” of her reach which includes a weekend edition of Newscast with BBC Radio 4’s Paddy O’Connell along with her social media.

She said: “We’re reaching a broader, more female demographic. I’m happy with where we are at but I am not going to relax.”

Since Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg launched, she has changed the format from Marr’s days to include a panel – which has featured comedians, journalists, actors and experts – that reacts to the week’s news.

This has generated headline moments such as when comedian Joe Lycett appeared to sarcastically praise Ms Truss and jokingly claimed he was “very right-wing” during the first instalment of the programme.

Comedian Ben Elton also criticised Rishi Sunak during an appearance on the show in June after listening to the Prime Minister being interviewed.

Kuenssberg also ruled out a Strictly Come Dancing appearance, saying “you’ll never catch me wearing sparkly pants” and said she steers clear of the personal in her job.

“Other people in your life don’t choose your work so why should they be the subject of anyone else’s attention?” she said. “I made that rule years ago and I’m not going to break it now.”

She is set to head a BBC documentary, Laura Kuenssberg: State Of Chaos, which will look back at the Brexit referendum to the end of the leadership of Ms Truss.

Ahead of the first episode airing on Monday, Kuenssberg previously said: “The referendum result triggered years of turbulence in our politics – chaos inside the Conservative Party and Parliament, with prime ministers coming and going in quick succession.

“I want to take viewers behind the scenes to show them what really happened, and ask whether after all the craziness, politics will ever be the same again?”