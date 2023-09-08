Ezra Collective: From London youth group to Mercury Prize winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ezra Collective: From London youth group to Mercury Prize winners

By Press Association
Ezra Collective win the 2023 Mercury Prize with their second studio album Where I’m Meant To Be at the awards show at the Eventim Apollo in London. (Ian West/PA)
Ezra Collective have made history as the first jazz outfit to secure the Mercury Prize since the award’s inception in 1992.

The five-piece band, made up of drummer Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, saxophonist James Mollison and trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, blends jazz, funk and Afrobeat within their music.

The group have been together for more than a decade, becoming friends as teenagers and developing their talents in a youth group run by a grassroots collective in London, Tomorrow’s Warriors.

Mercury Prize 2023 – London
Ezra Collective win the 2023 Mercury Prize with their second studio album Where I’m Meant To (Ian West/PA)

In 2019, they released their debut album You Can’t Steal My Joy, which contained the instrumental single Quest for Coin.

The record featured fellow 2023 Mercury Prize nominee Loyle Carner, soul singer Jorja Smith and musical group Kokoroko.

Their second studio album came in the form of their Mercury Prize winning Where I’m Meant to Be, which was released in November 2022 on Partisan Records.

It also featured a selected of esteemed artists including Sampa The Great, Kojey Radical, Emile Sande, filmmaker Steve McQueen and Nao.

Both of their albums have reached the number one spot in the jazz and blues albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Mercury Prize ceremony, drummer Femi Koleoso said: “I don’t feel like we’re representing jazz. I feel like we’re representing music, just like everyone is.

“I think what would be wonderful is if by the end of this process, people just see it as music is music.”

He continued: “I think sometimes the Mercury Prize has been guilty, not necessarily the Mercury Prize itself, but we’ve been guilty of looking at the jazz act as like a token involvement.

“But if we can get to a place where everyone was like ‘Whatever music you make in the UK, you can justifiably be in this kind of place,’ then that will be job done.”

He added that he feels the “process of articulating exactly what we’re feeling is getting stronger, more eloquent and deeper” with each album.

“I feel like this album is just another step forward in us being authentically Ezra and the next record will be even more so until we’re done”, he added.

Mercury Prize 2023 – London
Ezra Collective have been together for more than a decade, becoming friends as teenagers (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on the message of their second album, he said: “I feel like we really wanted to convey the message that you’re where you’re meant to be, whether you’re happy with it or not, there’s a reason for every single moment.

“It’s an anti impostor syndrome message. We are justifiably meant to be here and that’s what the record kind of talks about, and you find joy when you get that message.”

Ezra Collective will take home a £25,000 prize and join an acclaimed group of previous award winners, including indie rockers Arctic Monkeys, rappers Skepta and Dave and the only two-time winner, PJ Harvey.