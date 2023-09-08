Lineker expresses ‘simple truths’ about refugees on new single, musician says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lineker expresses ‘simple truths’ about refugees on new single, musician says

By Press Association
Gary Lineker has lent his voice to a new song (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Lineker has lent his voice to a new song (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nitin Sawhney has spoken of how watching Gary Lineker “courageously battle” for the rights of refugees inspired him to get the former footballer in the studio to record his new single.

In March, 62-year-old Lineker compared the language used to launch a Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany on social media which led to him being taken temporarily off the BBC’s Match Of The Day.

Sawhney, a British-born musician who has released jazz, hip-hop, orchestral and electronic music, put out the new song Illegal on Friday.

The track features former striker Lineker and voices from domestic violence charity Asha Projects, which is aimed at south Asian women.

Sawhney, who has also collaborated with Sir Paul McCartney, Sting and Pink Floyd and won an Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement award in 2017, said: “I thought it would be great if Gary recorded on my new album.

“After watching him courageously battle against a Government that wanted him to lose his job for calling out their cruelty and cynical inhumanity in the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers, I really wanted him to come to the studio and express some simple truths.

“I was so honoured that Asian women asylum seekers from an Asian women’s refuge also came into the studio to offer their brave thoughts, experiences and words. I was deeply moved by them and I’m ashamed of our Government’s determination to dehumanise their struggle and trusting sense of hope.

“I always thought Gary was a voice of reason, not only in wanting to kick racism and bigotry out of football, but in standing up for vulnerable minorities when confronted with seemingly insurmountable odds.

“Gary uses his celebrity and popularity to promote compassion and kindness when and where it’s most needed.

“His voice on this track lends support and context to the dignity and honesty of the incredible women featured on Illegal.”

Ivor Novello Awards 2021
Nitin Sawhney (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At a May ceremony for the National Federation of the Italian Press, Lineker was given a special international award for his human rights work.

He has also long advocated for refugees through social media and took in a displaced person into his property through the charity Refugees At Home.

Lineker’s future at the BBC came under spotlight earlier this year amid questions about impartiality in regards to his use of Twitter, now X, and the corporation later announced a review into its social media guidelines.

The Home Office declined to comment on Sawhney’s remarks.