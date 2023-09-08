Comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood dies aged 82

By Press Association
Mike Yarwood, the TV comedian and impersonator, has died aged 82 (PA)
Comedian and impersonator Mike Yarwood has died aged 82, the Royal Variety Charity has announced.

Yarwood became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s with his impressions of politicians and other celebrities.

He spent his later years at the Royal Variety Charity’s Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south-west London, and died in hospital on Friday.

Yarwood was born on June 14 1941 in Bredbury, Cheshire, and was a lifelong supporter of Stockport County football club.

The Royal Variety Charity said it was deeply saddened to announce his death, adding: “He leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry.”

It continued: “Mike Yarwood quickly rose to prominence for his exceptional ability to mimic the voices and mannerisms of countless celebrities and public figures.

“His talent for impersonation brought smiles to the faces of millions and his unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects made him an icon in the comedy world.

“Throughout his career, Mike graced television screens nationwide, becoming a household name in the 1960s and 1970s. His variety shows, including The Mike Yarwood Show, and Mike Yarwood In Persons, captivated audiences and showcased his uncanny talent for mimicry on prime-time television for two decades.

“The Mike Yarwood Show (1977) holds the record for the largest single Christmas Day audience of 21.4 million viewers.

“Mike’s family have asked that their privacy be respected during this sad and difficult time.”

Yarwood was famous for his impressions of prime ministers Harold Wilson and Edward Heath, as well as the then Prince of Wales.

He said he was just six when he did his first one, stuffing a cushion up his jumper and putting on a pair of glasses to impersonate Billy Bunter.

Television comedian Kate Robbins posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “So sad to hear the great MikeYarwood has died. I was lucky enough to work with him in the 80s. The guv’nor of impressionists.

“When I was Sarah Brightman to his Cliff Richard we could hardly get anything done for laughing so much. Thanks, Mike. You were always a star to me.”

LBC presenter Iain Dale posted: “Today we’ve lost a titan of comedy, Mike Yarwood was one of the biggest stars of TV comedy in the 1970s.

“He was the impressionist’s impressionist and blazed the trail for those that followed in his wake, yet he was sometimes underappreciated.”