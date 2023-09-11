Kate wedding dress designer ends collaboration with Alexander McQueen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Kate wedding dress designer ends collaboration with Alexander McQueen

By Press Association
Sarah Burton worked with the late Lee Alexander McQueen (Ian West/PA)
Sarah Burton worked with the late Lee Alexander McQueen (Ian West/PA)

The designer of the wedding dress worn by the Princess of Wales has ended her collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

Sarah Burton had served as creative director of the fashion house since May 2010.

She previously worked with the brand’s founder Lee Alexander McQueen before his death three months earlier.

In a press release issued on Monday, Alexander McQueen said its Spring-Summer 24 fashion show in Paris in September would mark the end of her tenure, and praised her “exceptional vision and creativity”.

Burton produced an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail which Kate wore when she married William in April 2011.

The Royal Wedding
Burton created the dress worn by Kate on her wedding day (Carey Tompsett/PA)

The skirt of Kate’s bridal gown resembled “an opening flower” with white satin gazar arches and pleats.

A new creative organisation will be announced in due course, the fashion house added.

Burton said: “I am so proud of everything I’ve done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen.

“They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity.

“Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him.

“I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.”

Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen, said: “We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sarah for writing such an important chapter in the history of the Alexander McQueen House.

“Sarah’s contribution over the past 26 years will leave an indelible mark.”