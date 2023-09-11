Rio Ferdinand on supporting female welfare charity after birth of baby daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rio Ferdinand on supporting female welfare charity after birth of baby daughter

By Press Association
Rio Ferdinand during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Rio Ferdinand during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the importance of supporting a charity that saves and changes the lives of women and girls after the birth of his baby daughter two months ago.

The former England footballer, 44, was among stars including This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby as well as actors Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman – who starred in Doctor Who together – who turned their hand to trading during the BGC Charity Day in an effort to raise millions of pounds in memory of employees who died during the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Ferdinand, who returned to BGC Charity Day in support of Wellbeing Of Women, said taking to the trading floor at the annual event was “top of the agenda” for him.

BGC Charity Day 2023 – London
Holly Willoughby during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Yui Mok/PA)

“I’ve got an eight week old baby, little girl, a wife, different members of our family are women as well so it’s definitely something that is close to my heart in that sense,” he told the PA news agency.

In July, his wife Kate announced they had named their first daughter together Shae, after naming their first son Cree in 2020.

The former footballer, who has three more children including daughter Tia from his previous marriage to Rebecca who died in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time, said you have to “tip your hat” to BGC Group for “giving up a day of trading to generate a lot of money for the charities involved”.

He told PA: “It’s a phenomenal initiative, you can see there’s loads of people around coming in from all different walks of life who’ve got a little bit of influence to help raise that money.

“It’s the most trades I’ve ever done today so it’s good.”

Among the famous faces making trades was This Morning star Willoughby, supporting children’s charity Together For Short Lives.

The 42-year-old returned to the annual event in the week after This Morning lost out on the daytime prize at the National Television Awards.

BGC Charity Day 2023 – London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The show continues to face scrutiny following Phillip Schofield’s departure after he admitted to having an affair with a younger male former colleague.

Last year at the BGC Charity Day, Willoughby was facing criticism over claims she and Schofield jumped the public queue to see the late Queen lying in state.

This year, the celebrity line-up included actors Sienna Miller and Damian Lewis, alongside TV presenters Ben Shephard, Laura Whitmore and Kirsty Gallacher – and even the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who described it as a “sombre but inspiring day”.

Mr Khan, who attended the day in support of the Mayor’s Fund for London, which champions opportunities for young Londoners from low-income backgrounds, told PA: “I’ve seen as the Mayor of London, the wonderful contribution BGC makes to the Mayor’s Fund for London helping children have meals during the holidays, helping children do even better at maths and other subjects in school.

“I want to thank BGC for making something good come out of something awful, (a) tragedy.”

BGC Charity Day 2023 – London
Matt Smith reunited with former Doctor Who co-star Jenna Coleman during the fundraising event (Yui Mok/PA)

The 52-year-old said he understood it was a difficult day as some of the traders were working at the company when they lost colleagues during the 2001 attacks, but said he hoped they are inspired by the “wonderful” work they are doing.

Meanwhile Good Morning Britain presenter Shephard, 48, also attended to support Haven House, describing it as a “magical environment” very close to where he grew up.

He told PA: “I’ve been involved with them for decades now, a really, really long time and it’s just been wonderful to watch them flourish and it’s been really tough going through Covid.

“It’s really tough for charities anyway, but to see how hard they fought because they understood what an important resource it is for the community and for those families.”