ITV announced as new home of Academy Awards ceremony in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV announced as new home of Academy Awards ceremony in the UK

By Press Association
The ceremony is broadcast to the world from Hollywood (Alamy/PA)
The ceremony is broadcast to the world from Hollywood (Alamy/PA)

ITV has taken over from Sky as the new home of the Oscars ceremony in the UK.

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles into living rooms across the UK through ITV1 and ITVX next March.

It is part of a new multi-year agreement with Disney Entertainment that will see future Oscars ceremonies made available across ITV platforms and programming, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Ke Huy Quan with his award for Best Supporting Actor after the last Oscars ceremony (Doug Peters/PA)

Darren Nartey, senior acquisitions manager for ITV and ITVX, said: “We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the UK, furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network.

“We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie event of the year with our viewers.”

Bill Kramer, chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said: “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the UK.

“The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema, recognising films and film artists from around the world.

“ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”

The 2023 Oscars, which could be streamed live in the UK on Sky, saw sci-fi epic film Everything Everywhere All At Once dominate, winning awards in several major categories.

The film took home best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best supporting actor and best directors for the filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10 2024.