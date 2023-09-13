National Gallery installation will bring voices of Trafalgar Square into gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Gallery installation will bring voices of Trafalgar Square into gallery

By Press Association
Artist Celine Condorelli (National Gallery/PA)
Artist Celine Condorelli (National Gallery/PA)

An art installation has opened at the National Gallery in London that connects the inside of the building to the world outside at Trafalgar Square.

Artist in residence Celine Condorelli has created a set of installations, including a new 25-by-six metre textile sculpture which covers the ceiling.

Visitors are able to sit and recline to look at the installation and they are also invited to listen to a new audio work which includes field recordings and everyday voices from Trafalgar Square, where the gallery is located.

2023 National Gallery Artist in Residence – Céline Condorelli: Pentimenti (The Corrections), 13 Sept 2023 – 7 Jan 2024
Celine Condorelli’s work Bulk: Everlasting Colour (National Gallery/PA)

The behind-the-scenes activities of the gallery and the people who come to visit are said to be at the heart of the new exhibition, Celine Condorelli: Pentimenti (The Corrections), which will take place in Room 31 of the main floor galleries from September 13 to January 7, 2024.

Condorelli has focused on how visitors engage with art and spaces, specifically looking at the gallery’s symbolic role as a public space and the contrast between this and the bustling activity of Trafalgar and Leicester Square.

Discussing her residency, Condorelli said: “I feel hugely honoured to have been invited to be artist in residence at the National Gallery.

“Being given the opportunity to spend time in the company of such a rich collection is incredible, and I look forward to getting to know the museum inside and out.

“This feels like an important moment to address cultural institutions and their social responsibilities with fresh eyes, as well as the role of artists within them.”

Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, London, said: “Celine’s thoughtful and striking objects and installations provide new insights into our collections and the life and activity of our museums.”

Since becoming artist in residence in September 2022, Condorelli has spent hours looking through gallery archives and talking to staff and her interest in the visitor’s experience is reflected in the new exhibition.

In total, she is the third artist in residence to be chosen since the launch of the gallery’s new modern and contemporary programme, following the appointment of Rosalind Nashashibi in 2019 and Ali Cherri in 2021.