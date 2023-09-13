Name change for top music venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Name change for top music venue

Press Association
The shiny Sage Gateshead, now known as The Glasshouse (Tom White/PA)
The shiny Sage Gateshead, now known as The Glasshouse

One of the country’s top music venues, the Sage Gateshead, has changed its name to the Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

The change was needed as a new arena and conference, also named The Sage, will be built next door on the Gateshead quayside.

The strikingly-designed shiny glass concert hall opened in 2004 and was a key part in Tyneside’s cultural regeneration, and was purpose-built to be a world-leading music venue.

Cabinet meeting in Gateshead
Theresa May held a cabinet meeting at the venue in 2018 (PA)

It is home of the Royal Northern Symphonia, has hosted performers such as Blondie, the Pet Shop Boys and James Brown, as well as political conferences and a Cabinet meeting during Theresa May’s premiership.

The name Glasshouse was chosen as it has connotations with growing and nurturing music.

Managing director Abigail Pogson said: “Thanks to everyone who shared their experiences of live music with us to help shape this new identity.

Window cleaners in Gateshead
Specialist window cleaners are needed for the job at the world-class music venue (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Today marks a new era, building on all that has happened over the charity’s near 20 years so far. 

“We’re looking forward to continuing to see people across the North East enjoy and make great music, working both with musicians from across the globe and from our most musical region.”